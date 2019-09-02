WEST BEND — The reigning WIAA Division 1 state runner-up Sun Prairie girls cross country didn’t its first race of 2019, dominating the field at the Jamie Block Invitational in West Bend Saturday.
The Cardinals, state champions in 2016 and 2017 before finishing second to Muskego last fall, had a combined team time of 1 hour, 43 minutes, 42 seconds to finish ahead of the field.
“We had a very successful start to our season,” SPHS head coach Matt Roe said. “We had a race plan that most of the girls found success with and we will build upon that going forward. The depth of our team was apparent when looking at the team scores … the first race is always just the beginning of a learning process.”
All five Sun Prairie runners finished in the Top 10, led by champion Kate Kopotic and runner-up Dani Thompson. Kopotic dusted the field winning the 5,000-meter race in 19:26, while Thompson was not far behind in 20:08.
“Kate Kopotic and Dani Thompson put themselves in the front of the field by the end of the first mile in the 11/12 race and never looked back. Kate cruised through the final two miles to finish well ahead of the rest of the field. Dani also had a huge gap ahead of the third place finisher in a really strong showing for her first race of the season.
Anna Boardman, Amber Hodges and Autumn Dushack finished 7-8-9, respectively. Boardman ran a 21:15, Hodges ran a 21:19, and Dushack crossed the finish line in 21:26.
“Anna Boardman had the best first race of her career to lead the pack,” Roe said.
9/10 RACE
Grace Edwards led Sun Prairie in the 9/10 race with a time of 21:42.
Following Edwards were Reagan Zimmerman (22:18), Kennedy Schaefer (22:22), Ellen Darmstadter (22:50) and Mickey Griffith (24:17).
“The sophomores really led the way for us in the first race. Grace Edwards impressed with a lifetime PR in her first race. She was the only returning member of the team to do so. It goes to show that putting in the off-season work makes a big difference.
“Mickey Griffith was our top freshman with a Top 15 placing in her class.”
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie will compete in the Verona Invitational Saturday.
“I think we’ll see a number of teams and individuals that will be in the Top 10 at the state meet come the end of the season,” said Roe.
Racing begins at 9 a.m.
JAMIE BLOCK INVITATIONAL
Team standings
(best of 5 times combined)
1. Sun Prairie 1:43:42
2. Cedarburg 1:47:34
3. Pewaukee 1:50:07
4. Green Bay Preble 1:50:11
5. Plymouth 1:51:41
6. Fond du Lac 1:52:16
7. Beaver Dam 1:53:06
8. Neenah 1:54:01
9. West Bend East 1:55:13
10. Hartford 1:56:15
11. Sauk Prairie 1:58:01
12. West Bend West 2:01:00
13. Sheboygan South 2:01:21
14. Oshkosh North 2:01:48
15. Mayville 2:05:24
