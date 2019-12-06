Many didn’t give the Sun Prairie boys basketball team a fighting chance going into last season, after all, the Cardinals lost four starters from the program’s first-ever WIAA State Tournament-qualifying team and another transferred.
But low and behold the 2018-19 squad put it all together and not only returned to the Kohl Center, but reached the Division 1 championship game before falling to Brookfield Central, 69-52.
The ’18-19 Cardinals finished 21-7 overall and 12-6 in the Big Eight Conference.
“I’m not driving us (back) to the Kohl Center, but this team has that same feel,” said Sun Prairie head coach Jeff Boos. “Last year they got better as the year went on, they played together and they adapted to the change. I think this team will be the same way.”
Boos, the 2019 Associated Press Coach of the Year, enters his 25th season as head coach and has compiled a record of 290-246 at the school (he 411-366 overall).
“Early on you’re not sure what you have, you kind of have an idea, but do all the pieces come together. I think they have to create an edginess to themselves,” Boos said. “It’s going to take some time.”
The team will build around its three most experienced players, seniors Colin Schaefer, Delaware Hale and Dawson Hughes.
Schaefer, a 6-foot-0 point guard, missed the first 19 games last season with an injury, but when he returned he showed why he is regarded as one of the best guards in the state. He averaged 11.3 points in his nine games, scoring 16 points in the two state games.
“He’s played a lot of basketball, he’s been playing since he was a freshman,” said Boos.
Hale, a 6-6 forward, not only can rebound but shoot the 12-to-15 foot jumper at times. He averaged 12.2 ppg while scoring 25 in the two state games.
“Del has a chance to be really good, too; the two (Hale and Schaefer) together if they can put their skillset together and help the others, it’s going to really help the team,” Boos said of his returning starters.
Hughes, a 5-11 guard, started 19 games last season while Schaefer recovered from the injury, averaging 6.9 points while delivering 51 assists and finishing with 25 steals and 57 rebounds.
“He really filled in well last year and gained a ton of experience,” said Boos of Hughes. “You have those three guys to build around, and then you bring the next group in with them, we’ll see where we go from there.”
With 10 players standing 6-foot-3 or taller — Hale being the tallest at 6-6 — rebounding will be key piece to Sun Prairie’s success.
“We’re going to have to get on the glass, it’s going to be an important piece,” said Boos.
Also looking to make immediate contributions are seniors Deante Luster and Sylvester Ware, and sophomore Addison Ostrenga.
“(Ware’s) a good athlete and we’ll get as much out of him as we can, (Ostrenga) will compete, he’s somebody that’s going to fight and be a bulldog, that’s why he’s in there.
“There’s a little mixture of experience with some young players and players new to the program, but if we can put it all together we’ll see what happens,” Boos added.
The roster also includes senior Aczaveyen Lyles (6-1 guard-forward), juniors Kamron Gothard (5-11 point guard), Lorenzo Murry (5-11 point guard), Connor Carpenter (6-1 point guard), Drew Houtakker (6-3 guard-forward), Andy Berquist (6-3 guard-forward), Durlin Radlund (5-11 guard), Parker Olson (6-4 forward) and Austin Knade (6-1 guard-forward), sophomores Marshaun Knight (6-3 guard-forward), Evan Malcore (6-5 forward) and Ben Olson (6-3 guard-forward) and freshman Braylen Blue (6-1 point guard).
“It’s not just the guys that are playing, everyone needs to be together. That’s part of being a team,” said Boos.
Sun Prairie will be in contention for the Big Eight title, along with Madison La Follette, Madison East and Madison Memorial.
“I would hope that we would be at the top battling for a conference title. East is going to bring some firepower back, La Follette has some impressive kids … if we can continue getting better defensively, I think we’ll be OK,” Boos said. “But to be honest, we don’t talk about winning: we’re just trying to progress and move forward daily; it’s not the pressure of winning, it’s the pressure of executing and doing what you need to do all the time.”
Boos’ retirement from teaching was approved after this school year, but he still plans on coaching beyond.
“I’m stepping aside from teaching now, I have that opportunity,” said Boos. “I’ll see what it is to be a coach without having to teach.”
Sun Prairie opened the season with an 81-73 win over Oconomowoc. The Cardinals begin Big Eight play tonight hosting Madison Memorial in a 7:15 p.m. start at Sun Prairie Field House.
2019-20 SUN PRAIRIE BOYS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
(Home games in CAPS)
Sat., Nov. 30 OCONOMOWOC, 7:15
Fri., Dec. 6 MEMORIAL, 7:15
Thurs., Dec. 12 Beloit, 7:15
Sat., Dec. 14 Parker, 2:30
Fri., Dec. 20 CRAIG, 7:15
Sat., Dec. 28 MILW. BAY VIEW, 7:15
Sat., Jan. 4 VERONA, 7:15
Tues., Jan. 7 LA FOLLETTE, 7:15
Fri.., Jan. 10 East, 7:15
Thurs., Jan. 16 MIDDLETON, 7:15
Sat., Jan. 18 La Crosse Invitational
Fri., Jan. 24 Memorial, 7:15
Tues., Jan. 28 WEST, 7:15
Thurs., Jan. 30 BELOIT, 7:15
Sat., Feb. 1 PARKER, 7:15
Fri., Feb. 7 Craig, 7:15
Sat., Feb. 8 Prairie School Tour.
Thurs., Feb. 13 Verona, 7:15
Sat, Feb. 15 La Follette, 7:15
Tues., Feb. 18 EAST, 7:15
Fri., Feb. 21 Middleton, 7:15
Thurs., Feb. 27 West, 7:15
March 3, 6 & 7 WIAA Regionals
March 12 & 14 WIAA Sectionals
March 19-21 WIAA State Tournament
