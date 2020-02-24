MIDDLETON — The Sun Prairie gymnastics team hoped to repeat as Big Eight Conference champions going into the season, but illness and injury played a big part into the team’s fourth-place finish at Saturday’s meet in Middleton.
“It just wasn’t in the cards for us,” Cardinals head coach Shannon Maly said.
Sun Prairie’s 132.7 team score was fourth behind Madison Memorial, Middleton and Verona/Madison Edgewood.
The Cardinals were led by senior Amelia McDermott’s sixth-place all-around finish. McDermott’s top event was floor exercise where the fourth-year performer scored a 9.150, placing fourth.
“Amelia added two new skills into her routine which helped her capture a fourth-place finish,” said Maly.
Sun Prairie’s highest individual finish was turned in by Ellie Studier on the vault. The junior scored a 9.2 and finished one place ahead of teammate and freshman Martha Guelker (9.1).
“Our last event of the day was vault. As a team we posted the highest team score of the day. We have been getting stronger each week. Today was another great day,” Maly said.
Other top-10 performances were earned by sophomore Taylor Smith (9th, floor), Studier (10th, balance beam) and sophomore Natalie Figueroa, who finished 10th on both the vault and floor exercise.
Studier was ninth in the all-around.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie will participate in the WIAA Division 1 Middleton Sectional on Saturday.
Competition begins at 11:10 a.m.
BIG EIGHT MEET
Team scores: Madison Memorial 140.025, Middleton 137.35, Verona/Madison Edgewood 133.925, Sun Prairie 132.7, Janesville Carig 131.175, Madison West 127.95, Madison East/La Follette 123.1, Janesville Parker 117.2.
