A strong second half led visiting Janesville Craig to its first win in Sun Prairie in four years.
In a battle of third-place teams in the Big Eight Conference the visiting Cougars (12-5 overall, 9-4 Big Eight) out-scored the Cardinals 27-23 over the final 18 minutes to pull out the victory while moving a half-game ahead in the standings.
“We knew it was going to be one of those games,” said Sun Prairie head coach John Olson. “Craig’s tough, they’re a good, aggressive team.”
“We got out-rebounded a little bit and we didn’t shoot well; we got some good looks, we just didn’t knock them down,” Olson said. “We also didn’t shoot well from the free throw line and when you’re in those four-point ball games, you’ve got to knock down your free throws.”
Jazzanay Seymore led three SP players in double figures with 16, while Antionique Auston added 14 and Ashley Rae scored 11.
The win at Sun Prairie Field House was the Cougars’ first since defeating the Cardinals 58-55 on Dec. 2, 2016.
Junior Claudia Fieiras scored a game-high 22 points to lead Craig.
“We’re still in third place and that’s what we’re battling for,” said Olson, whose team has six Big Eight games remaining. “These next few games we’ve got to win them.”
COACH VS. CANCER
CARDINAL CHALLENGE
The two-night Coaches vs. Cancer Cardinal Challenge was once again a huge success. For the entire campaign and at the games over $11,000 was raised, that’s corporate sponsors and the gofundme page.
“We raised $2,700 of that money at the games this weekend off raffles, miracle minute and other donations,” said Korey Feiner, member of the Board of Ambassadors for Coaches vs. Cancer and Sun Prairie graduate. “Really a success attributed to the generosity of Sun Prairie. So many donors, sponsors and volunteers made this all happen. The honorees were shown so much support and they all enjoyed the festivities.”
“It’s a personal thing,” said Olson, noting that one of the honorees, Matt Paske, is the uncle of junior guard Grace Radlund. “It’s a human being that you know and not just making a donation to something nationally; this is somebody I know affected with it and handing him the ball means something.”
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie plays two Big Eight games this week first traveling to Verona Thursday, before hosting Madison La Follette Saturday. Both tipoffs are 7:15 p.m.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 57
SUN PRAIRIE 53
Parker 30 27 — 57
Sun Prairie 30 23 — 53
Parker (fg-ft-pts) — Gregg 3-0-9, Huml 3-0-8, Elgas 3-3-9, Fieiras 8-5-22, Goswick 2-1-5, Alderman 2-0-4. Totals — 18-12-53.
Sun Prairie — Antony 1-0-2, Radlund 2-2-6, Rae 4-1-11, Strey 1-1-3, Outlay 0-1-1, Auston 4-4-14, Seymore 6-3-16. Totals — 18-12-53.
3-point goals — JC 6 (Gregg 3, Huml 2, Fieiras 1), SP 5 (Rae 2, Auston 2, Seymore 1). Total fouls — JC 19, SP 22. Fouled Out — Aldeman; Auston0.
