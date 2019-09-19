JANESVILLE — The Sun Prairie boys soccer team put a three-game losing streak in the rearview mirror in a big way, destroying Janesville Parker 10-0 in Big Eight Conference play Tuesday night.
The Cardinals (4-4-3 overall, 1-2 Big Eight) scored seven first-half goals — four in the first 15 minutes — earning their first victory since Sept. 7.
Gabe Voung scored two goals in the first 6 ½ minutes. The sophomore forward got things started with a goal off a Garrett Franks assist just 5 minutes, 4 seconds in. He then received a pass from Braeden Grueber and scored at 6:32 for a quick 2-0 Cardinal advantage.
Nathan Voung, Gabe’s twin brother, then got into the scoring act with a goal off a Franks assist at 10:46.
Ronaldo Bello played a role in Sun Prairie’s next two goals. After assisting Carson Ziegler at 14:38 the senior defender scored his first-career goal at 23:18. Logan Parrish assisted.
Goals by Carson Schmoldt (Austin Cooper assist) and Franks (Lukas Hoelzl assist) ended the first-half onslaught as Sun Prairie took a 7-0 lead into the break.
Sun Prairie put the finishing touches on the Big Eight victory with three second-half goals as Parrish, Franks and Riley Stevens all found the net invoking the 10-goal rule.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie takes a turn out of conference play Friday hosting Kenosha Tremper. Gametime is 7 p.m.
SUN PRAIRIE 10
JANESVILLE PARKER 0
Sun Prairie 7 3 — 10
Janesville Parker 0 0 — 0
First half: SP — G. Voung (Franks), 5:04; G. Voung (Grueber, 6:32; N. Voung (Franks, 10:46; Ziegler (Bello), 14:38; Bello (L. Parrish), 23:18; Schmoldt (Cooper), 33:00; Franks (Hoelzl), 44:00.
Second half: SP — L. Parrish (un), 50:00; Franks (un), 54:00; Stevens (G. Voung), 69:00
Goalies: SP (Ganter) 1; Jp (Karpes) 6 (Warda (5).
