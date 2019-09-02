The Sun Prairie girls tennis team kept its Big Eight Conference dual meet record intact, but it was a struggle as the Cardinals held off Janesville Craig on Thursday, 4-3.
The host Cardinals took three out of the four singles matches as Lauren Hope Bruemmer, Kanitta Fakthong and Lauren Schmitz all were victorious.
At No. 1, Bruemmer disposed of the Cougars’ Kerington Sauser, 6-0, 6-2.
At No. 3, Fakthong was a straight-set winner over Chie Wolf, 6-1, 6-4.
At No. 4, Lauren Schmitz won 6-4, 6-3 over Myrka Ceballos.
The match of the day came at No. 2 singles between SP’s Reena Katta and Craig’s Lucia Hyzer. Hyzer took the first set 6-4, only to have Katta rally back to win the second set 6-3, forcing a winner-take-all third set. Unfortunately for Katta, Hyzer won 6-1.
Sun Prairie’s No. 2 doubles team decided things, as Jordan White and Mackenzie Shanahan defeated Craig’s Madison Denu and Autumn Tullar, 6-0, 6-0.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals (2-0 Big Eight) return to Big Eight play Tuesday (at Janesville Parker) and Thursday (vs. Verona). Both matches begin at 4 p.m.
SUN PRAIRIE 4
JANESVILLE CRAIG 3
Singles
No. 1 — Bruemmer, SP, def. Sauser, JC, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 2 — Hyzer, JC, def. Katta, SP, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.
No. 3 — Fakthong, SP, def. Wolf, JC, 6-1, 6-4.
No. 4 — Schmitz, SP, def. Ceballos, JC, 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1 — Schroeder/Grund, JC, def. Feldman/Dorn, 6-4, 6-4.
No. 2 — White/Shanahan, SP, def. Denu/Tullar, JC, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 — Pehl/Baumeister, JC, def. Mott/Boutelle, 2-0, 2-0 (default).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.