Jeff Zelinski won the 43rd annual Miller Lite Cornfest Racing Classic 25-lap Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Racing Series feature Sunday Night at Angell Park Speedway.
The victory was his second in the event, following up his 2016 triumph.
Series points leader Jack Routson flipped on the opening lap, escaping injury, Kurt Mayhew took the lead from the front row on the complete restart. Ryan Probst took the lead from Mayhew entering Turn 2 on the fourth lap. Two laps later Zelinski took over the runner-up position.
Jordan Mattson suffered a flat tire bringing out the caution bunching up the field on Lap 8. Probst led Zelinski, fast qualifier Zach Boden, and Scott Hatton on the restart.
Probst held a two-second lead at the midway point over Zelinski and began lapping slower cars. Probst’s pace was slowed by the traffic, allowing Zelinski to close to his rear bumper. Zelinski took the lead on Lap 18, with Hatton passing Probst the next lap for second position.
Shay Sassano flipped, with four laps remaining bring the event to a stop. On the restart Hatton made several attempts to pass Zelinski, but none were successful.
Driving the Zelinski Racing-owned Boss/Chevrolet No. 7, Zelinski finished 1.25 seconds ahead of Hatton. Probst, Boden and Chase McDermand who started in 17th position rounded the top five.
“It’s fabulous to be back here in victory lane after winning this event three years ago, I took advantage of Ryan’s (Probst) issues with a lapped car to get the lead, I just needed to be perfect on the restart with four to go” commented Zelinski.
The series takes a week off, as Routson leads McDermand by 101-points. The next doubleheader weekend begins Saturday Aug. 31 with the “Franklin B. Alexander Memorial” at Sycamore (Ill.) Speedway, which pays $5,000 to win the feature event.
The series returns to Angell Park, the following evening to run the track’s season finale on Sunday, Sept. 1 with the Conrad Real Estate Kevin Doty Classic. Advance Fastening Supply has posted a $1,500 bonus to any driver who wins both features. If a sweep fails to occur drivers competing at both events will split up the bonus equally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.