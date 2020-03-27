With the Safer at Home current date of April 24, the earliest Big Eight Conference schools — Sun Prairie included — would return to practice is on April 27.
At the earliest, Big Eight Conference competitions would begin on May 7, although school-by-school decisions for non-conference competition may vary. We will support all schools in their local decisions and follow the guidance of the WIAA which has paused spring sports in accordance with the statewide school closure.
The Big Eight continue to get regular updates and guidance from Public Health and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services during the COVID-1 pandemic and communicates with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) to make sure we get correct information out as soon as we can. The next update of timelines and information related to the status of Big Eight athletics will be Friday, April 10.
When schools are closed or school facilities are closed, we will not hold practice, nor encourage students to group together or practice without a coach. For sports that have not reached their official start dates and out-of-season sports, as with any "normal" offseason, programs for individual training or workouts may be shared — such as stretching, flexibility, and warm-up routines, strength and speed training, sport specific conditioning, and mental preparation/sport psychology resources — so long as it can be completed individually and follows normal WIAA Coaching Contact rules.
Once the official WIAA Spring Season Practice Start date is reached for each sport, coaches may provide direct, virtual individual coaching (via GoogleClassroom, Hudl, Zoom, or other shared online spaces) to those student-athletes that have completed all eligibility requirements (check with the Athletic Office of your school for full information and confirmation of eligibility).
The Big Eight Conference supports the fact that education-based athletics are privilege, not a right, which requires an added level of responsibility for those that administer them.
