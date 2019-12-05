WAUNAKEE — Amanda Bauer’s goal in the final minute of play capped off a three-goal third period and a 4-3 come-from-behind win for the Sun Prairie co-op girls hockey team, the Cap City Cougars, in a non-conference game with Cedarburg co-op, the Lakeshore Lightning, Tuesday.
The Cougars (2-0-0) trailed 2-1 going into the third and final period, but two Zephryn Jager goals tied the score at 3-3 with 11 minutes, 40 seconds remaining at The Ice Pond in Waunakee.
Bauer, a senior defenseman from Sun Prairie, then scored the game-winner with an assist from Waunakee senior Olivia Thompson with only 28 seconds remaining.
The Lightning led 2-0 after two first-period goals by Anna Gontarski. Gontarski would add a third-period goal for the hat trick.
Jager opened the third period with an even-strength goal just 2:17 in. The senior from Madison La Follette was assisted by Sun Prairie’s Mackenzie Rosin.
Jager then tied the score on a power-play goal at the 5:20 mark. Assisting on the play was Bauer.
Olivia Thompson’s power-play goal with 12:38 left in the second period got Cap City on the scoreboard. Rosin delivered her first assist on the goal.
Sun Prairie sophomore Lexi Holman made 22 saves to earn the win in net.
UP NEXT
The Cougars return to the ice Saturday traveling to Beaver Dam/Randolph for a 6 p.m. start.
CAP CITY 4, LAKESHORE 3
Lakeshore 2 0 1 — 3
Cap City 0 1 3 — 4
First period: L — Gontarski (un), 9:07; Gontarski (un), 11:55 (sh).
Second period: CC — Thompson (rosin), 4:22 (pp).
Third period: SP — Jager (Rosin), 2:17; L — Gontarski (un), 3:53; SP — Jager (Bauer), 5:20 (pp); Bauer (Thompson), 16:32.
Saves: L (McCardle) 36; CC (Holman) 22.
