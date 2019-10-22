GLENDALE — Owen Porter’s goal in the 67th minute was the difference in Nicolet’s 3-2 non-conference win over Sun Prairie. Porter scored all three of his team’s goals to record the hat trick in the regular-season finale for both prep soccer squads.
Both teams scored twice in the first half and went into the break all knotted at 2-2.
Porter gave the Knights (12-4-0, No. 6 in Division 2) a 1-0 advantage scoring an unassisted goal in the ninth minute, but the Cardinals answered as Jackson Karls scored on a Jonathan Trilling assist in the 25th minute.
Porter struck again in the 31st minute, finding the net on an assist from Will Navarre giving Nicolet a 2-1 lead.
The Cardinals tied the score with just two minutes remaining in the half when Trilling scored on a penalty kick at the 43:00 mark.
Porter’s goal in the second half proved to be all the scoring.
Tanner Scherer recorded four saves in the loss.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie (10-9-3) will begin its quest to reach the WIAA State Boys Soccer Tournament for a second-straight year Tuesday. The Cardinals received a No. 9 seed and will face No. 8 Madison Memorial in a WIAA Division 1 regional opener.
The game will be played at 4 p.m. at Goodman Sports Complex on the Madison College campus.
The winner will meet either top-seeded Verona or No. 16 Janesville Parker Saturday at the higher seed.
NICOLET 4, SUN PRAIRIE 3
Sun Prairie 2 0 — 2
Nicolet 2 1 — 3
First half: N — Porter (un), 9:00; SP — Karls (Trilling), 25:00; N — Porter (Navarre), 31:00; SP — Trilling (pk), 43:00.
Second half: N — Porter (un), 67:00.
Goalies: SP (Scherer) 4; N (Maillis 0, Woods 0) 0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.