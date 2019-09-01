MARSHALL - The Sun Prairie Red Birds suffered a 6-1 loss to the Sauk Prairie Twins in a battle of Home Talent League Final Four unbeatens Sunday.
The Red Birds (20-11 overall) fell to 1-1 in the Final Four Championship Series after committing three errors that led to three two unearned runs.
Sun Prairie trailed 3-1 through seven innings before giving up three runs to the Twins (18-3 overall) in the eighth inning.
Ty Hamilton, Jaden Wilke and Aaron Schmidt each had two hits in the loss.
Sun Prairie plays its third round-robin game on Sunday, Sept. 8 at Verona.
Sauk Prairie can wrap up the 2019 HTL Championship with a win over Evansville on Sunday.
Both HTL games begin at 1 p.m.
