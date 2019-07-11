Sun Prairie Piranhas 509
Mazomanie Barracudas 119
Girls’ 8 & Under Results: 25 Meter Freestyle 1st Stella Hague 2nd Jordan Maselter 3rd Brooklynn Grundahl. 50 Meter Freestyle 1st Lily Ries 3rd Jordan Maselter. 25 Meter Backstroke 1st Lily Ries 2nd Stella Hague. 25 Meter Breaststroke 1st Breeley Hastings 2nd Jordan Maselter. 25 Meter Butterfly 1st Stella Hague 2nd Breeley Hastings 3rd Lily Ries. 100 Meter Freestyle Relay 1st Natalie Brandl, Johanna Ray, Allie Ruttencutter, Tegan Finkler 3rd Zoe Belken, Jersey Melrose, Norah Quinton, Charlie Maselter. 100 Meter Medley Relay 1st Lily Ries, Breeley Hastings, Stella Hague, Jordan Maselter 2nd Hattie Ries, Molly Mommaerts, Brooklynn Grundahl, Josephine Peterson.
Girls’ 9-10 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 1st Adelynn Harms 2nd Sydney Grundahl 3rd Alexa Olson. 100 Meter Freestyle 1st Adelynn Harms 2nd Erica DeBoer 3rd Michaela Loess. 50 Meter Backstroke 1st Elena Budde 3rd Lilaney Mueller. 50 Meter Breaststroke 1st Nadine Zamane 3rd Lilaney Mueller. 50 Meter Butterfly 1st Lilaney Mueller 2nd Alexa Olson. 100 Meter IM 1st Adelynn Harms 2nd Erica DeBoer. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay 1st Rebecca Elliott, Michaela Loess, Mackenzie Hastings, Elena Budde 3rd Mya Mommaerts, Jenna Waltz, Olivia Quinton, Madeline Mechels. 200 Meter Medley Relay 1st Sydney Grundahl, Lilaney Mueller, Adelynn Harms, Alexa Olson 2nd Faith Watson, Nadine Zamane, Erica DeBoer, Raesana Maughan.
Girls’ 11-12 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 1st Rachel Leary 3rd Rory Sullivan. 100 Meter Freestyle 1st Jada Danielson 2nd Layla Schneider 3rd Rachel Leary. 50 Meter Backstroke 1st Lila Gunnink 2nd Layla Schneider 3rd Emma Hando. 50 Meter Breaststroke 1st Lila Gunnink 2nd Emily Sydow. 50 Meter Butterfly 1st Emily Sydow 2nd Emma Hando 3rd Lillian Jacobs. 100 Meter IM 1st Lila Gunnink 2nd Layla Schneider. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay 1st Ella Ireland, Hannah Moore, Maggie Murphy, Emma Hando 2nd Isabel Arriola, Madison Melrose, Grace Marshall, Ella Olsen. 200 Meter Medley Relay 1st Layla Schneider, Lila Gunnink, Emily Sydow, Jada Danielson 2nd Rory Sullivan, Maggie Murphy, Emma Hando, Rachel Leary.
Girls’ 13-14 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 1st Joss Hoffman 2nd Mara Shepard 3rd Paige Augustine. 200 Meter Freestyle 1st Tori Barnet 2nd Maeve Sullivan 3rd Abby Snook. 50 Meter Backstroke 1st Joss Hoffman 2nd Maeve Sullivan 3rd Abby Snook. 50 Meter Breaststroke 1st Joss Hoffman 2nd Brielle Laube. 50 Meter Butterfly 1st Abby Snook 2nd Brielle Laube 3rd Tori Barnet. 100 Meter IM 1st Brielle Laube 2nd Lily Breyer 3rd Maeve Sullivan. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay 1st Tori Barnet, Lydia Budde, Cecelia Bub, Megan Koop 2nd Mara Shepard, Eily Mueller, Julia DeBoer, Paige Augustine. 200 Meter Medley Relay 1st Lily Breyer, Brielle Laube, Joss Hoffman, Riley McLaughlin 2nd Abby Snook, Lydia Budde, Maeve Sullivan, Mara Shepard.
Women’s 15-18 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 2nd Hannah Zander 3rd Ella Mueller. 200 Meter Freestyle 3rd Brooke Laube. 50 Meter Backstroke 2nd Bella Snook 3rd Brooke Laube. 50 Meter Breaststroke 2nd Ella Mueller. 50 Meter Butterfly 2nd Brooke Laube 3rd Kaitlynn Neuman. 100 Meter IM 1st Hannah Zander. 200 Meter Medley Relay 2nd Kaitlynn Neuman, Brooke Laube, Hannah Zander, Annie Fonfara.
Boys’ 8 & Under Results: 25 Meter Freestyle 1st Connor Reynolds 2nd Joseph Stephenson 3rd Colin Koskelin. 50 Meter Freestyle 1st Jax Richard 2nd Isaak Schneider. 25 Meter Backstroke 1st Connor Reynolds 2nd Joseph Stephenson 3rd Joseph Budde. 25 Meter Butterfly 1st Isaak Schneider 2nd Connor Reynolds 3rd Griffin Stolte. 100 Meter Freestyle Relay 1st Jax Richard, Griffin Stolte, Isaak Schneider, Connor Reynolds 2nd Joseph Budde, Reed Hastings, Edward Enders, Brandon Stephenson.
Boys’ 9-10 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 1st Jett Richard 2nd Daniel Elliott 3rd Trenton Liegel. 100 Meter Freestyle 1st Jett Richard 2nd Vaughn Stolte 3rd Ryker Vander Werff. 50 Meter Backstroke 1st Holden Hessling 2nd Trenton Liegel 3rd Daniel Elliott. 50 Meter Breaststroke 1st Vaughn Stolte 2nd Dwyer White. 50 Meter Butterfly 1st Holden Hessling 2nd Daniel Elliott 3rd Keegan Shields. 100 Meter IM 1st Holden Hessling 2nd Ryker Vander Werff. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay 1st Holden Hessling, Trenton Liegel, Ryker Vander Werff, Jett Richard 2nd Logan Stephenson, Brady Brandt, Seldon Johnson, Keegan Shields. 200 Meter Medley Relay 1st Alex Ruttencutter, Dwyer White, Daniel Elliott, Vaughn Stolte.
Boys’ 11-12 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 1st Samuel Olson 2nd Owen Wagner. 100 Meter Freestyle 1st Elijah Gunnink 2nd Coby Zander. 50 Meter Backstroke 1st Elijah Gunnink 2nd John Ries. 50 Meter Breaststroke 2nd Coby Zander 3rd Owen Wagner. 50 Meter Butterfly 1st Elijah Gunnink. 100 Meter IM 1st Corvin Johnson 2nd Owen Wagner 3rd Andrew Schulz. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay 1st Owen Acker, Andrew Schulz, Samuel Olson, Coby Zander.
Boys’ 13-14 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 1st Caleb Hudson 2nd Jonas Hudson 3rd Gus Schasker. 200 Meter Freestyle 1st Gus Schasker 2nd Jace Stolte. 50 Meter Backstroke 2nd Jonah Marshall 3rd Caleb Hudson. 50 Meter Breaststroke 2nd Riley Melum 3rd Jonas Hudson. 50 Meter Butterfly 2nd Jonah Marshall 3rd Caleb Hudson. 100 Meter IM 1st Jonas Hudson 2nd Gus Schasker. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay 1st Jonah Marshall, Jonas Hudson, Jace Stolte, Caleb Hudson. 200 Meter Medley Relay 1st Riley Melum, Gus Schasker, Jonah Marshall, Mylerson Maughan.
Men’s 15-18 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 1st Jacob Brehmer. 200 Meter Freestyle 2nd Ben Ippolito 3rd Campbell Sullivan. 50 Meter Backstroke 1st Ben Ippolito 2nd Nathan Halbach 3rd Campbell Sullivan. 50 Meter Breaststroke 1st Jacob Brehmer 2nd Harper Stolte. 50 Meter Butterfly 1st Jacob Brehmer 3rd Luke Breyer. 100 Meter IM 2nd Isaac Schluesche 3rd Harper Stolte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.