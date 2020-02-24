It couldn’t have been a tougher week for the Sun Prairie boys basketball team. In a span of seven days the Cardinals faced four stiff opponents, two of them ranked No. 1 in the state.
For the third weekend in a row the Cardinals went 1-1, defeating Middleton in Big Eight Conference play Friday before falling to Onalaska in a non-conference game of state powers Saturday.
SUN PRAIRIE 71
MIDDLETON 57
Colin Schaefer continued his strong senior season scoring a game-high 27 points in Friday’s victory.
The visiting Cardinals built a comfortable 43-28 halftime advantage behind the play of Schaefer and Ben Olson. The sophomore guard-forward, who poured in a career-high 25 points in Tuesday’s loss to Madison East, went for 20 Friday.
“We played a really good first half, we shot the ball with a lot of confidence,” said Sun Prairie head coach Jeff Boos. “We also got off to a really good start in the second half and finished them off; it’s a really good win on the road.”
Sun Prairie also got 12 points from senior forward Delaware Hale. Sylvester Ware and Addison Ostrenga chipped in six and four, respectively.
Parker Van Buren led Middleton (8-12, 7-10) with 16.
SUN PRAIRIE 71, MIDDLETON 57
Sun Prairie 43 28 — 71
Middleton 28 29 — 57
Sun Prairie (fg ft-fta pts) — Schaefer 11 2-5 27, Ware 3 0-0 6, Bergquist 0 2-2 2, Hale 4 3-5 12, Ostrenga 2 0-0 4, B. Olson 7 3-6 20. Totals — 27 10-18 71.
Middleton — Raffel 2 2-3 7, Deptula 1 4-4 7, Patterson 3 1-2 10, Schultz 2 0-0 6, Van Buren 7 2-2 16, Fosdick 1 0-0 2, Johnson 4 1-2 9. Totals — 20 10-13 57.
3-point goals — SP 7 (B. Olson 3, Schaefer 3, Hale 1), M 4 (Schultz 4 Raffel 1, Deptula 1). Total fouls — SP 14, M 15.
ONALASKA 57
SUN PRAIRIE 44
Saturday’s game matched Sun Prairie, last year’s Division 1 state runner-up, and Onalaska, the top-ranked team in Division 2.
The Hilltoppers (20-1) built a 26-14 halftime lead and despite a second-half comeback the Cardinals suffered a 57-44 defeat at Charles Deeth Fieldhouse.
“It was a battle,” Boos said. “They did a really good job of defending us, we had a hard time finding some consistency on the offensive end. We hung in there but also had to battle through foul trouble.”
The game originally was to be part of the Midwest Players Classic on Jan. 17 at the La Crosse Center, but weather cancelled the tournament. However, both Sun Prairie and Onalaska agreed to play the non-conference game on Saturday.
A 17-5 run midway through the second half turned a three-point game into a 50-35 Hilltoppers lead.
“We found that consistency in the second half and finally got doing what we needed to do,” said Boos. “In the end they physically wore us down, their inside play was really strong.
“They’re a solid basketball team.”
Onalaska’s Carson Arenz led all scorers with 21, going 7-of-12 from the field including a 4-of-6 night from 3-point range.
Schaefer led the Cardinals with 13 while Hale added 12.
WIAA SEEDING
Sun Prairie received the No. 4 seed and will host No. 13 Janesville Parker in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal on Friday, March 6.
Madison Memorial was awarded the No. 3 seed after splitting the season series with the Cardinals.
“We appealed it (for the No. 3 seed) but didn’t have enough firepower to get it,” said Boos.
Tipoff at Sun Prairie Field House is 7 p.m.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie closes out the regular season on the road traveling to Madison West Thursday.
Tipoff against the Regents (9-12, 7-10) is 7:15 p.m.
ONALASKA 57
SUN PRAIRIE 44
Sun Prairie 14 30 — 44
Onalaska 26 31 — 57
