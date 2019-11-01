It was 35 days ago that the Sun Prairie volleyball team suffered a 3-1 loss to Verona on its home court. That loss ultimately kept the Cardinals from winning a fourth straight Big Eight Conference championship.
But it also fueled them.
Fast forward to Thursday night and the roles reversed. The third-seeded Cardinals owned the second-seeded Wildcats on their home court, earning a 3-1 (25-23, 25-21, 19-25, 25-7) victory in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals.
“It’s always hard to play a team this many times, we know each other so well; I couldn’t be more proud of our mental toughness tonight,” said Sun Prairie head coach T.J. Rantala.
The win moved Sun Prairie (40-7) within a game of returning to the WIAA State Volleyball Tournament for the second consecutive year.
Since that Sept. 26 loss, the Cardinals are 18-3.
"That loss stung but we used that sting to take it to this game because we never wanted to feel that way ever again," said senior outside hitter K.J. McNabb, who led the Cardinals with 13 kills. "I had a feeling we were going to be back playing them again and I’m glad we did.
“We played our hearts out in this game."
Junior setter Josie Halbleib had a team-leading 31 assists while sharing the blocks lead with Kirsten Anderson and Maggie Allaman, while the Cardinals got 13 digs from junior libero Emily Mickelson.
Halbleib’s block ended the first set, while the Wildcats (41-7) committed four serving errors.
Serving wasn’t a problem for Sun Prairie, especially in the final game when Anderson stepped to the service line. The senior middle blocker served four consecutive service aces, enabling the Cardinals to build what proved to be an insurmountable 14-2 advantage.
“She was in the zone,” said Rantala.
The fourth-set win came on the heels of a 25-19 loss, one that could have enabled the Wildcats to play their way back into the match.
“We kind of took a mental break there -- we can’t do that, (Verona’s) a strong team and they’re going to come back -- we just have to take the momentum in these sets,” McNabb, a Loyola University recruit said. “We had to create momentum in this gym, in their house.”
“We talked about playing to win, not play to not lose. That third set, we were playing not to lose,” Rantala said.
The Cardinals will host top-seeded Waunakee (41-7) in Saturday's sectional final. It will be the third sectional championship game meeting between the two programs in as many years: Waunakee won in 2017 while Sun Prairie won in 2018.
“You only get to host (sectionals) every so often and we said: ‘Either you’re playing in it or you’re working in the concession stand, so you decide where you want to be,” Rantala said.
Gametime at Sun Prairie Fieldhouse is 7 p.m.
