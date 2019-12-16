The Sun Prairie boys hockey team rebounded nicely from its first loss of the season, dealing visiting Janesville an 8-2 Big Eight Conference loss Thursday at Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
After losing 4-3 to Middleton earlier in the week, the Cardinals (4-1-0 overall, 4-1-0 Big Eight) used a three-goal second period to distance themselves from the Bluebirds.
"It took us a period to get going, things definitely picked up as the game went on," said Sun Prairie head coach Chris Finkler.
Carter Watters’ unassisted goal 5 minutes, 5 seconds into the second period broke a 1-1 tie, giving Sun Prairie the lead for good. It was the junior forward’s only goal of the night but he did have a game-high four assists, raising his team lead to 12.
Watters and senior forward Kaden Brunson assisted Nick Johnson at the 9:50 mark, before junior Spencer Wessel’s unassisted goal with 6:40 remaining gave the Cardinals a comfortable 4-1 advantage heading into the final period.
Freshman Evan Luxford scored twice to highlight a four-goal fourth period. The forward found the net just 1:42 into the period on dual assists by Davis Hamilton and Jake Veldkamp, then connected again at 7:36 on an assist from Watters.
Luxford, Wessel and Brunson all registered two goals, while Johnson had one goal and one assist for the Sun Prairie.
"We still have our go-to players but it's also good to have our second and third group, and even fourth-line guys, play well when they get the opportunity," Finkler said.
Senior goalie Alex Liegel made 25 saves, earning his third win in goal this season.
"Alex is doing everything we need him to do for us to win games — the one loss I can't put many of the goals on him — I think he's doing exactly what we hoped he would do and that's give us opportunities to win," Finkler said of Liegel.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals play two games this weekend. On Friday, they’ll face Verona in Big Eight play at Verona Ice Arena, then on Saturday host Onalaska in non-conference play at Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
"As always they're the team to beat," said Finkler. "We're excited for the opportunity and we'll be ready for them."
The puck drops at 7 p.m. for both games.
SUN PRAIRIE 8, JANESVILLE 2
Janesville 1 0 1 — 2
Sun Prairie 1 3 4 — 8
First period: JV — Schaffner (Erickson), 3:59; SP — Brunson (Watters), 12:27.
Second period: SP — Watters (un), 5:50; Johnson (Watters, Brunson), 9:14; Wessel (un), 10:20.
Third period: SP — Luxford (Hamilton, Veldkamp), 1:42; .JV — Peterson (Perkins), 6:35 (pp); SP — Luxford (Watters), 7:36; Wessel (Hamilton), 8:19; Brunson (Watters, Johnson), 10:40..
Saves: JV (Kaas) 34; SP (Liegel) 25.
