JANESVILLE — Hannah Ray and Kate Kopotic earned first-place individual finishes while leading the Sun Prairie senior and junior runners to runner-up team finishes at Tuesday’s Big Eight Grade Level Challenge, held at Rockport Park.
Ray won the 12th-grade race with a 5K time of 21 minutes, 13.6 seconds. Also placing in the Top 15 were fellow seniors Autumn Dushack (8th, 23:44.1), Anna Boardman (9th, 23:44.8) and Amber Hodges (12th, 24:04.9).
Also competing were seniors Molly Peters (27:54.0), Audrey Bresina (29:26.3) and Savannah Craig (29:35.4).
Kopotic ran by the field to win not only the junior race in 20:57.7 but the overall title as well.
Also scoring for the Cardinal juniors were Dani Thompson (2nd, 21:29.6), Skye Lindsey (15th, 24:51.4), Kayleigh Knauss (17th, 24:53.0) and Emily Tess (33rd, 26:48.6).
Other junior runners included Maddie Quint (29:20.4), Sabeel Samrah (30:30.9) and Ariel Alt (30:59.8).
In the 10th-grade race Ellen Darmstadter ran a 25:27.5 to lead the way, followed by Reagan Zimmerman (25:27.6), Kennedy Schaefer (25:27.7), Grade Edwards (25:27.7), Natalie Johnson (27:05.0), Lexie Wilberding (27:10.8), Bella Keefe (27:16.0), Allie Spredemann (28:37.9), Caitlyn Murphree (29:06.2), Carissa Murphree (29:28.6), Tifany Shaw (30:29.6), Kateland Vang (30:39.0), Elodie Godard (32:18.0), Anesa Ahmeti (34:37.5), Kyle Gilchrist (35:25.7) and Jenna Hopkins (35:30.5).
In the 9th-grade race, Mickey Griffith placed 12th in 25:27.5 while Ellen Hebgen (27:04.1), Marli Davenport (27:15.6), Ellie Hinkle (29:53.1), Audrey Sessums (32:25.7) and Caley Meece (35:30.8) also represented Sun Prairie.
Other 10th-grade times included Ben Marshall (19:53.2), Evan Buckingham (20:53.5), Isaac Hunter (22:10.6), Carson Binotto (22:15.4), Caine Hoffman (22:43.9), Mikey Stoll (23:10.9), Alex Yelk (23:26.4), Wyatt Kalinowski (24:07.4), Rameash Bevans (27:28.0) and Owen Hamen (28:11.3).
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie will compete in the Wausau East Invitational on Saturday.
