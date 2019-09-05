Two accidents, and time constraints forced cancellation of the Conrad Real Estate Kevin Doty Classic 25-lap Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Racing Series feature Sunday Night at Angell Park Speedway in the event's early stages. The event was the season finale for the 73rd season of racing at the track, while Badger has three races remaining.
On the opening lap a multi-car accident occurred, with Jeremy Douglas and R.J. Corson both flipping. Douglas was transported to a local hospital for observation, and later released. The incident caused a time delay.
Ryan Probst led a tightly bunched "front pack" across the start/finish line to lead Lap 5. Third place running Scott Hatton, made contact with an infield tire exiting Turn 2. Hatton executed a series a flips sending his car across the track, and clearing the backstretch wall.
Hatton's car came to rest adjacent to the backstretch scoreboard. Hatton escaped injury in the accident. Track officials cancelled the remainder of the event with the 10:00 pm curfew approaching. With less than fifty percent of the feature completed competitors paid equal points and dollars for the event.
The series takes a week off, as Routson leads Chase McDermand by 103-points heading into the Saturday Sept. 14 "Scott Semmelmann Memorial" at Beaver Dam (Wis.) Raceway.
