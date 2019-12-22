MADISON — The Sun Prairie girls basketball program is content with going into the holiday break with a 6-1 record, which includes a 5-1 mark in Big Eight Conference play following Thursday’s 79-49 road victory over Madison La Follette.
“Overall, we’re pleased going into the break with a 6-1 record,” Sun Prairie head coach John Olson said.
The Cardinals, ranked 10th in the latest WisSports.net Division 1 poll, led 39-23 at the break and pulled away in the second half to earn their fifth consecutive win.
“It was a little bit of a rough start but we got back on track and got it going,” said Olson. “(La Follette) was feisty, they hit some 3s and got some loose balls.”
Rebounding played a big part in Sun Prairie’s win as the Cardinals grabbed 35 boards, led by 6-foot junior Jazzanay Seymore’s eight caroms.
“We talked about rebounding being important, they might not make the first shot and we didn’t want to allow them second chances,” said Olson.
Seymore, coming into the game with back-to-back double-doubles and three games with double digit points and rebounds, fell two rebounds short of a fourth but wound up scoring a career-high 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting.
“She’s playing at a pretty good level,” Olson said of Seymore.
Seymore was complemented by a multitude of teammates. Junior Ashley Rae scored a season-high 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting, freshman Antounique Auston had 12 points, five rebounds and a team-leading five assists, and junior Grace Radlund grabbed five rebounds while adding four points and a pair of steals.
“They tried to pressure us a little bit and Antounique took it to the hole and did some really good things dishing it off,” Olson said.
Sophomore Rachel Rademacher chipped in six points and two steals, while freshman Marie Outlay grabbed six rebounds for Sun Prairie.
“We got to play a lot of kids, which is a good thing going into the break,” said Olson.
Malia Green led the Lancers (2-4, 2-4) with 11 points, while Bryan Driver and Megan Lowrey added 10 apiece.
Sun Prairie remains in a three-way tie for second place with Middleton and Janesville Craig in the Big Eight standings. Madison Memorial improved to 6-0 following an 80-53 win over Verona Thursday.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie will play a non-conference game over the holidays, making the short trip to DeForest on Friday, Dec. 27. Tipoff against the Norskies (7-1, ranked No. 2 in Division 2) is 7:15 p.m.
“They always are very disciplined, they run their stuff, they’re pretty solid on defense, they rebound well and they’re very well coached. They give people a battle,” said Olson.
SUN PRAIRIE 79
MADISON LA FOLLETTE 49
Sun Prairie 39 40 — 79
La Follette 23 26 — 49
Sun Prairie (fg-ft-pts) — Antony 1-0-2, Kostelnik 0-3-3, Rademacher 2-2-6, Radlund 2-0-4, Rae 7-0-16, Strey 1-1-3, Alexander 3-0-6, Outlay 1-0-3, Auston 5-2-12, Seymore 9-6-24. Totals — 31 14-31 79.
La Follette — Driver 3-3-10, Myhr 3-0-9, Green 4-1-11, S. Murphy 0-2-2, Lowrey 1-7-10, Woods 1-0-2, L. Murphy 2-1-5. Totals — 14 14-19 49.
3-point goals — SP 3 (Rae 2, Outlay 1), ML 7 (Myhr 3, Green 2, Driver 1, Lowrey 1). Total fouls — SP 13, ML 24. Fouled out — Driver, Lowrey, Woods.
