MADISON — The Sun Prairie wrestling team put itself in position to challenge for the Big Eight regular-season championship, unfortunately Janesville Craig did too.
The Cardinals, who finished 3-0 in the East Division, suffered a 64-15 loss to the West Division champion Cougars in the Big Eight Showcase held at Madison La Follette Friday.
Sun Prairie won just three matches, beginning with senior Brendan Shannon’s pin of Grant Mullen in 2 minutes, 57 seconds at 182 pounds.
Sophomore Alex Yelk claimed victory at 113 pounds, pinning the Cougars’ Joey Coulter in 1:06.
And at 145, senior Dominic Stroede earned a 10-5 decision over Sebastian Getchell.
The West Division teams won four of the five dual meets.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie will participate in the Deerfield Invitational on Saturday. Wrestling starts at 9:30 a.m.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 64
SUN PRAIRIE 15
106 — Ayala, JC, pinned Whtescarver, SP, 2:25.
113 — Yelk, SP, pinned Coulter, JC, 1:06.
120 — Jimenez, JC, pinned Rosbury, SP, 4:48.
126 — Garcia, JC, pinned Welch, SP, 5:28.
132 — Bellomo, JC, pinned Rivest, SP, 3:56.
138 — MacLennan, JC, pinned R. Quintana, SP, 1:40.
145 — Stroede, SP, dec. S. Getchell, JC, 10-5.
152 — Romack, JC, maj. dec. Desens, SP, 8-0.
*160 — Serrano, JC, pinned Kaltenberg, SP, 2:18.
170 — M. Getchell, JC, received forfeit.
182 — Shannon, SP, pinned Mullen, JC, 2:57.
195 — Schumann, JC, pinned Brown, SP, 1:45.
220 — Schenk, JC, pinned Moore, SP, :36.
285 — Hopkins, JC, pinned Eull, SP, 1:24.
*starting weight
