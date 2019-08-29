There’s no question that the Sun Prairie boys cross country team suffered a significant hit by graduation, but that doesn’t faze a program that has qualified for the WIAA State Meet four years in a row.
The 2019 team hopes to improve on its 12th-place finish at the 2018 State and seeks to best its third-place finish in the Big Eight Conference — a finish position for the program for the last four years.
“It is a tall order for a younger team, but one that the leaders of the team have embraced,” said Cardinals head coach Kevin Hall. “In order to realize these goals, many runners will have to smoothly transition to racing at the varsity level. Additionally, for this squad to have success, they will need to learn to race together and consistently move up the field as a team as races progress.”
The Cardinals must replace not only their top runners, but some of the top runners in program history in Ash Francis, Adam Tess, Joseph Barber and Juan Jimenez.
The Cardinals will be returning three consistent varsity members from the 2018 squad: seniors Hunter Teniente and Marquez Rodriquez, and junior Connor Carpenter.
Additionally, junior brothers Joe and Tyler Stoll and their classmates Max Saron and Stephen Skalitzky all have varsity experience.
“The strength of this group of runners is the camaraderie they share; each runner fully encourages and supports their teammates and consistently places team goals ahead of individual ones,” said Hall. “They are encouraging, inclusive, and positive and each will make a solid leader on the team. Additionally, very close to this group is a rotating cast of rapidly improving runners, including several underclassmen. It’ll be a year in which the varsity line-up will be in flux from week to week, which will serve to strengthen the program.”
Teniente placed 70th at state following a 17 minute, 7.8 second run in Wisconsin Rapids. He also finished 34th in the Big Eight.
“Hunter has a great deal of potential and has gained more confidence in his abilities each season he has been a part of the program. He is fiercely competitive, a quality he really began to embrace last year, which lead to a lot of his development,” said Hall.
Carpenter was right behind Teniente at the Big Eight Meet, finishing 38th, and finished 90th (17:17.3) at the State Meet.
“Connor is one of the most natural racers I have ever worked with. His racing instincts are impeccable. He has a great sense of when to make moves, how to pace his races, and how to successfully move up as races progress. It’s hard to believe he is only entering his second season of cross country, and will only improve,” Hall said of Carpenter.”
Rodriquez has the most varsity experience of the program’s returners having competed in the last two state meets. He finishd 110th (17:31.7) last year.
“He will be seeking to capitalize on his experience and corollary comfort with the intensity of varsity races,” said Hall.
The Cardinals will have several underclassmen vying for varsity. Sophomores Joe Freng and Ben Marshall will likely lead this charge.
Sun Prairie considers itself very fortunate to be a part of such a perennially strong conference.
“The Big Eight consistently places several teams in the top 10 at the State Meet, and this trend will likely continue this year. The conference is made up of teams with storied traditions and are extremely well-coached. It is the marquee race for the bulk of the team and we look forward to the race each year,” said Hall.
Sun Prairie opens its season Saturday at the West Bend Invitational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.