Groundhog Champions!
The Sun Prairie boys hockey team was crowned champions of the 20th annual Groundhoug Tournament following a pair of thrilling victories over the weekend at Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
The Cardinals’ 4-2 win over Waunakee Saturday night completed a three-game sweep for the hosts.
Carter Watters’ short-handed goal 4 minutes, 38 seconds into the third period broke a 2-2 tie to send Sun Prairie to the tournament championship.
After the Warriors tied the score on Tyler Hffman’s goal 1:14 into the final period, Watters took a pass from Davis Hamilton and beat Waunakee goalie Hunter Beck.
Kaden Brunson added an insurance goal on a power play with 2:44 remaining.
Sun Prairie (17-5-0) took a 2-1 lead on second-period goals by Evan Luxford and Nick Johnson. Johnson’s goal was short-handed as well.
Sophomore goalie Noah McCrary earned the win in net stopping 26 shots while allowing just two.
SUN PRAIRIE 3
OREGON 2
Third-period goals by Watters and Johnson erased a 2-1 deficit giving Sun Prairie a victory over Oregon in Friday’s semifinal game.
The Panthers had taken a 2-0 lead in the first period as Jacob Cameron and Joe Roemer scored within a span of 37 seconds.
Hamilton closed the gap to one goal, scoring on assists from Watters and Brunson with only :22 left in the opening period.
Watters tied the score at the 6:43 mark, before Johnson’s unassisted goal at 12:20 proved to be the game-winner.
McCrary stopped 33 shots while Alex Liegel stopped three for Sun Prairie.
OTHER RESULTS
Waukesha Co-op defeated Madison Memorial 3-2 in the consolation game.
Kettle Moraine Co-op beat Oregon 3-2 in the third-place game.
DeForeset defeated Monona Grove 9-3 in the seventh-place game.
ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM
Four Sun Prairie players were named to the All-Tournament First Team including Carter Watters (5 goals, 3 assists), Kaden Brunson (3 goals, 4 assists), Nick Johnson (3 goals, 1 assist) and Noah McCrary (96.7 save percentage).
LOCAL LEGEND HONORED
The Sun Prairie Hockey Booster Club recognized a local hockey legend Saturday night at Sun Prairie Ice Arena with a ceremonial puck drop prior to the start of the championship game.
Shad Kernen first laced up a pair of skates 50 years ago and has spent many of those years as a player, hockey dad and coach.
Shad is a 1983 graduate of Sun Prairie High School where he played four years of varsity hockey for the Cardinals. He has played in many adult tournaments and intramural leagues and has been running an adult league for 35 years.
Shad first got involved in coaching in 1983 and has spent over three decades coaching players of all ages. Shad has been a head coach for Learn to Skate teams, Mites, Squirts and Peewees. He has also coached Bantam teams, Wisconsin Junior Jets as well as WAHA Kohlman Cup and WEHL teams.
He has run summer hockey programs for kids and has been an active member of the Sun Prairie Hockey Booster Club since 2014. The Booster Club was honored to have Shad kick off the championship game between the Sun Prairie Cardinals and Waunakee Warriors.
There were many players, friends and family that attended the event to personally thank Shad for sharing his passion for hockey and growing the game he loves in Sun Prairie and Wisconsin.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie, two games back of Verona in the Big Eight Conference standings with only two games remaining, hosts the third-ranked Wildcats Tuesday night at Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
The puck drops at 7 p.m.
SUN PRAIRIE 4, WAUNAKEE 2
Waunakee 0 1 1 — 2
Sun Prairie 0 2 2 — 4
First period: No scoring.
Second period: SP — Luxford (Batterman), 2:10; Johnson (T. Egli), 8:23 (sh); W — Pasinato (Nett, Dull), 12:06 (pp).
Third period: W — Hoffman (Price, Roe), 1:14; SP — Watters (Hamilton), 4:38 (sh); Brunson (Watters, Johnson), 14:16 (pp).
Saves: W (Beck) 27; SP (McCrary) 26.
SUN PRAIRIE 3, OREGON 2
Oregon 2 0 0 — 2
Sun Prairie 1 0 2 — 3
First period: O — Cameron (Orosz, Rohrer), 9:01; Roemer (Eyers), 9:38; SP — Hamilton (Watters, Brunson),1 6:38.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: SP — Watters (Brunson), 6:43; Johnson (un), 12:20.
Saves: O (Daily) 25; SP (Liegel 3, McCrary 33) 36.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.