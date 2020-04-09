This Friday, April 10, Sun Prairie will be turning on the lights of all of its playing fields.
In a tweet sent out by Sun Prairie Athletic Director Eric Nee, from 7:30-8:30 p.m. all fields will be illuminated in what is being called BeTheLight, recognizing all of the seniors, spring sports athletes, activities and show appreciation for their commitment to Sun Prairie.
The public is asked to join in the recognition by turning on your front porch lights on Friday as well.
