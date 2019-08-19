The Sun Prairie Parks and Recreation Department will be holding a Pickleball and Pizza with Governor Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers this Saturday at Wyndham Hills Community Park.
The event was originally scheduled to be held in May, but was cancelled due to poor weather.
Gov. Evers and the First Lady will arrive at 10 a.m.
The courts open for play at all skill levels at 9 a.m. Following Gov. and First Lady Evers will be an introduction to pickleball for new players from 10:30-11 a.m.
A pizza social, with pizza donated by Pizza Ran h of Sun Prairie and water donated by Walgreens, will begin at 11:30 a.m.
Wyndham Hills Community Park is located at 625 N. Heatherstone Drive in Sun Prairie.
