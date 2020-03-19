Five Sun Prairie players achieved postseason recognition by being named to the 2019-20 Big Eight Conference Girls Basketball Team.
Jazzanay Seymore, Antionique Auston, Ashley Rae, Marie Outlay and Grace Radlund each had seasons worth of being honored.
The quintet led the Cardinals to a 15-9 overall record that included a third-place mark of 13-5 mark in Big Eight play.
Seymore, a 5-foot-11 junior power forward, was the fifth-leading scorer (14.5 ppg) in the Big Eight and named to the first team after earning third-team honors as a sophomore. She led the Cardinals in numerous categories including scoring, rebounding (7.2 rpg), steals (45) and blocked shots (45). Seymore also made 12 3-pointers and 38 assists.
Auston, a 5-8 freshman point guard, was named All-Big Eight second team after lead Sun Prairie in assists (88) while averaging 8.2 ppg. Auston also grabbed 117 rebounds and made 44 steals.
Rae, a 5-10 junior shooting forward, earned honorable mention recognition for the second year in a row. Rae averaged 7.9 ppg, pulled down 102 rebounds (team-high 38 offensive), made 17 3-pointers and had 20 steals.
Outlay and Radlund joined Rae on the honorable mention team.
Outlay, a 5-9 freshman guard, averaged 7.3 ppg and was Sun Prairie’s biggest 3-point threat making a team-leading 28 in 92 attempts. Outlay also had 86 rebounds, 39 steals and 28 assists.
Radlund, a 5-8 junior guard, was the team’s defensive specialist usually assigned to guard the opponent’s top player, Radlund averaged 3.2 ppg, had 58 rebounds, 29 assists and 17 steals.
Big Eight champion Madison Memorial won all the special awards. Leilani Kapinus was named Player of the Year, Daiysha Brown was selected Defensive Player of the Year, and Marquis Flowers was named Coach of the Year.
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL
FIRST TEAM
Leilani Kapinus Madison Memorial G/F Sr.
Sitori Tanin Middleton G/F Sr.
Claudia Fieiras Janesville Craig G r.
Jazzanay Seymore Sun Prairie F Jr.
Mia Morel Madison Memorial G Jr.
Kalena Bentley Madison East PG Sr.
Rayna Briggs Verona G Sr.
Emmoni Rankins Madison Memorial G Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Kate Huml Janesville Craig G So.
Megan Lowrey Madison La Follette G Sr.
Megan Murphy Verona G Fr.
Josie Lemirande Middleton G Sr.
Antionique Auston Sun Prairie G Fr.
Karina Bursac Middleton F Sr.
McKenna Monogue Middleton G/F So.
Daiysha Brown Madison Memorial G Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Alonna Harvey-Williams Madison East G Sr.
Malia Green Madison La Follette G So.
Meghan Drucker Beloit Memorial F Sr.
Tina Shelton Janesville Parker G Sr.
Evelyn Walker Madison La Follette F Jr.
Nevaehia Boston Madison East F Sr.
Evie Coleman Middleton G Sr.
Ashley Rae Sun Prairie F Jr.
Maya White Eagle Madison Memorial G Jr.
Marie Outlay Sun Prairie G Fr.
Hannah Dunlavy Janesville Craig G Sr.
Grace Radlund Sun Prairie G Jr.
Rachel Parman Verona G Sr.
Paige Lambe Verona C Fr.
BIG EIGHT PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Leilani Kapinus — Madison Memorial
BIG EIGHT DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Daiysha Brown — Madison Memorial
BIG EIGHT COACH OF THE YEAR
Marquis Flowers — Madison Memorial
