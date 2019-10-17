The Sun Prairie volleyball team sent its seniors out with a bang defeating visiting Madison West 3-0 in Tuesday’s Big Eight Conference finale.
The Cardinals blew away the Regents, 25-6, 25-14, 25-8.
Senior K.J. McNabb had eight kills and six digs to lead the way, junior Josie Halbleib had 27 assists, senior Kirsten Anderson had 3.5 blocks and junior Payton Addink had three aces.
“We had a very balanced attack,” said Sun Prairie head coach T.J. Rantala. “K.J. had eight (kills), Kirsten, Payton and Maggie (Allaman) each had seven and Josie had five. That’s about as balanced as you can get.”
Despite the win, Sun Prairie settled for a second place in the Big Eight standings, one game behind Verona to see their string of three consecutive titles come to an end.
“We had the conversation that the conference race is done and we took second and it’s not where we wanted to be,” said Rantala. “We have to have a different mindset where everybody going into Saturday is 0-0.”
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie will be the No. 2 seed in the Big Eight Tournament this weekend.
Play begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at Janesville Parker.
WIAA SEEDING
Sun Prairie received the No. 3 seed and will face No. 14 Madison West in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal on Thursday, Oct. 24.
Play begins at 7 p.m. at Sun Prairie Fieldhouse.
