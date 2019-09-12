Mixed results.
The Cardinals played a good Waunakee team to a 0-0 draw, but then dropped its Big Eight Conference opener to Madison Memorial.
SUN PRAIRIE 0
WAUNAKEE 0
In an evenly-matched game played Monday on the SPHS pitch neither the Cardinals nor the Warriors managed a goal in the 90-minte battle.
“Each team had a few outstanding scoring opportunities, but failed to capitalize on them,” said Sun Prairie head coach Tok Kim.
Goalies Tanner Scherer of Sun Prairie and Waunakee’s Joey Fuhremann proved to be the stars of the game, combining for 12 saves and, as mentioned, no goals allowed.
“Both goalies came up big on saves to keep the game at 0-0,” Kim said.
Sun Prairie’s best chance to break the scoreless tie came on a counter attack, led by the senior marking back Sean Daniels, according to Kim.
“Sean took a deep penetrating pass down the right corner and sent a dangerous crossing pass across the middle. Sophomore midfielder Gabe Voung managed to have his foot on the ball, but Waunakee’s goalie was able to smother it up without a problem,” he said.
Meanwhile, Waunakee's best chance was a shot from the right side which hit the inside of the left post.
“It appeared to be going into the goal, but the ball bounced straight across the goal line without going in; it was a lucky break for Sun Prairie,” said Kim.
Kim credited the play of junior midfielder Johnathan Trilling, who controlled the middle to keep Waunakee from gaining easy access to the Cardinal zone.
“Both teams played well,” added Kim.
MADISON MEMORIAL 3
SUN PRAIRIE 2
Kevin Johnson’s penalty kick in the 62nd minute gave visiting Madison Memorial a two-goal lead, and Sun Prairie could only answer with one more goal losing its Big Eight
The Cardinals (3-2-3 overall, 0-1 Big Eight) and Spartans (1-4, 1-0) each scored one goal in the first half. After falling behind 1-0, sophomore forward Gabe Voung found the Memorial net on a nice feed from freshman midfielder Riley Stevens at the 14:33 mark.
The Spartans went ahead at 52:15 as Sam Ramirez scored on an assist from Erik Genskow.
Garrett Franks brought Sun Prairie to within a goal scoring unassisted in the 89th minute, making it 3-2, but it would be the final goal of the night.
Tanner Scherer finished with five saves for SP.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie returns to the pitch Tuesday traveling to Janesville Parker, before hosting Janesville Craig Thursday. Both Big Eight games begin at 7 p.m.
