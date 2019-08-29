The Sun Prairie football team has been here before, and remember what happened last year? After losing its season opener the Cardinals rolled off eight consecutive wins to share the Big Eight Conference title.
The question now is, can they do it again?
“It’s just one game and we know it’s going to be a long season,” said Sun Prairie head coach Brian Kaminski. “We just have to take care of our business now, just keep getting better each day and each play.
“We always say that the biggest jump a team will make is between Week 1 and Week 2.”
Sun Prairie had Madison Memorial on the ropes leading 25-17 early in the fourth quarter in Week 1, but allowed two scoring drives and eventually lost, 28-25, their second straight season-opening defeat.
Stopping the run, Kabaris Vasser in particular (203 yards, TD) proved to be a task. Shoring up the defense against the run, which allowed 256 yards on the ground, will be a major focus this week.
Brady Stevens more than passed his first true test as Sun Prairie’s starting quarterback. The junior southpaw threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns, one to Colin Schaefer and two to Dominick Landphier, while hitting six different receivers.
“We did some very good things on Friday, but we also have a lot of areas we can improve upon,” Kaminski said. “We’re going to work on those areas and hope they play out in the game.”
Schaefer caught three passes for 90 yards, including a 79-yard touchdown, while Landphier’s two TD receptions accounted for 50 yards. Junior Peyton Jenkins caught two passes for 61 yards.
“They like to play a cover-zero, so we should hopefully be able to get some yards through the air on them,” Kaminski said.
Senior Nathan Schauer led the Cardinals on the ground gaining 73 yards on 20 carries but did not reach the end zone.
BELOIT
Beloit came from behind to beat Janesville Craig 16-13, winning its season opener for the first time since 2001.
Purple Knights quarterback Shelvin Garrett II scored on a 6-yard run midway through the fourth quarter and they held on from there giving first-year head coach Ken DuBose a win in his debut with the program.
“He’s an athletic quarterback who can make some plays with his feet, he has a big arm and can throw it a long ways,” said Kaminski about Garrett II.
Garrett II scored both of Beloit touchdowns and accounted for 104 yards of offense.
Like Sun Prairie, Beloit was suspect against the run allowing Craig to rush for 211 yards.
“They run a 3-5 (defense) which is similar to us, they like to bring an array of different people; it’s something we should be used to seeing,” said Kaminski.
Sun Prairie has won the last 19 meetings, including a 35-0 victory last season at Ashley Field.
