LODI — A hunter sight-in will be held this Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 9-10, at Winnequah Gun Club in Lodi.
Sight-in will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The first gun sight-in will be $10, and just $5 per additional gun. (A portion of the proceeds benefit a local charity).
There will be 25, 50, 100 and 200-yard targets to practice at, with an experienced sight-in assistance gunsmith on site.
Addtionally, there will be a drawing for six Vortex Rifle Scopes.
Winnequah Gun Club is located off County Highway V, enter at Lang Road.
For additional details and directions, log onto: winnequahgunclub.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.