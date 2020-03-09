Neither Sun Prairie nor Janesville Parker lit up the scoreboard early in Friday’s WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal game. But the fourth-seeded Cardinals were able to right the ship in a 68-42 victory at Sun Prairie Field House.
The 13th-seeded Vikings (4-19) took a 12-10 lead on senior forward Brady Biba’s reverse layup at the 6:52 mark of the first half. But it was all Sun Prairie the rest of the way.
After closing out the first half on a 19-6 run, fueled by a pair of 3-pointers by sophomore southpaw Ben Olson, the Cardinals led 29-18 at the break.
But they didn’t stop there opening the second half on a 12-3 surge — in all taking control of the game with a 31-9 outburst.
The Cardinals finished 3-0 against the Vikings, also winning both Big Eight Conference meetings.
Olson connected on four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 16 points, while Sun Prairie also got 12 points from seniors Colin Schaefer and Delaware Hale. Sophomore Addison Ostrenga chipped in 10.
Junior guard Brenden Weis led Parker with 10.
SUN PRAIRIE 68
JANESVILLE PARKER 42
Janesville Parker 18 24 — 42
Sun Prairie 29 39 — 68
Janesville Parker (fg ft-ftm pts) — O’Leary 1 0-0 3, Thompson 1 0-0 3, DeLong 3 2-2 8, Conners 1 0-0 2, Biba 4 0-0 8, Hartwig 1 1-4 3, Nabor 2 1-2 5, Weis 3 3-3 10. Totals — 15 7-11 42.
Sun Prairie — Schaefer 4 4-4 12, B. Olson 6 0-0 16, Ostrenga 4 2-4 10, Hale 5 1-1 12, Carpenter 1 0-1 3, Radlund 1 0-0 2, Ware 2 3-4 7, Murray 1 0-0 2, P. Olson 1 0-0 2, Knight 1 0-0 2. Totals — 26 10-13 68.
3-point goals — JP 2 (O’Leary 1, Thompson 1), SP 6 (B. Olson 4, Hale 1, Carpenter 1). Total fouls — JP 12, SP 11.
