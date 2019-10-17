MADISON — It wasn’t nerves or an unfamiliar setting, Lauren Hope Bruemmer just couldn’t put her finger on what went wrong in her first-round loss at the WIAA Division 1 State Girls Tennis Tournament.
Bruemmer lost a three-set decision, 7-5, 3-6, 10-7, to Ashwaubenon senior Marisa Marohl at Nielsen Tennis Stadium Thursday afternoon.
“I don’t really know what it was?” admitted Bruemmer, playing in her third WIAA State Meet.
Marohl (26-5) won a hard-fought first set, 7-5. The senior used a soft return, a bit of lob, to keep Bruemmer on the baseline, not where she wanted to be.
“I like to stay inside the baseline and try to take things off the rise, (but) maybe I rushed things a bit,” Bruemmer said.
Marohl took a 3-0 lead, but Bruemmer rallied back to pull within 4-3, then surged ahead 5-4. But Marohl broke Bruemmer’s serve twice to earn the first-set victory.
“She definitely knocked Lauren out of her game a little bit, she kind of changed the pace a little,” said Sun Prairie head coach Sandee Ortiz of Marohl.
Bruemmer (20-14) fell behind 1-0 in the second set before winning the next two games, never trailing again to win 6-3 and force a third-set tiebreaker.
“She was picking up the pace after the first set and closed out that (second) set; she did some great things out there today, she just came up a little short in that 10-point tiebreak,” Ortiz said. “She’ll be back.”
Bruemmer fell behind in the tiebreaker and never recovered, however, losing 10-7 as her third trip to state came to an end.
“I thought for sure since I won that second set I could really pull off the third, but I just couldn’t,” Bruemmer said.
“I think the first match for any player there’s a lot of pressure to win, and sometimes when you don’t get your serves in and dig yourself a little hole, it’s hard to get out of,” said Ortiz.
Bruemmer’s career singles record heading into her senior season is 69-13.
