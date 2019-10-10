K.J. McNabb recorded 13 kills to lead the Sun Prairie volleyball team to a 3-0 sweep of Middleton in Big Eight Conference play Thursday at Sun Prairie Fieldhouse.
McNabb, who recorded her 1,000th kill over the weekend in the Neenah Invitational, led the host Cardinals to a 25-15, 25-17, 25-13 win over the visiting Cardinals.
Josie Halbleib added team-highs in both assists (29) and blocks (2) while Emily Mickelson made seven digs as Sun Prairie improved to 7-1 in the Big Eight standings while earning its 30th win of the season.
Sun Prairie is 30-7 overall.
Sun Prairie will host Madison East on Senior Night on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
A complete story will appear online and in Tuesday's Star.
