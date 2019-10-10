Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. Thunder is possible early. Morning high of 62F with temps falling to near 45. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.