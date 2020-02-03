The Cap City Cougars are in the driver’s seat of the Badger Conference heading into the home stretch.
Over the weekend, the Cougars – with some help from the Rock County Fury – took sole possession of first place in the conference standings. Cap City played a pair of games on the road: first up were the Blackhawks of Viroqua on Friday.
Cap City 4
Viroqua 0
Though Cap City put 11 shots on goal to the Blackhawks’ none in the opening period, Viroqua’s goaltender Abigail Severson saved each and every shot sent her way. This meant that for as well as the Cougars had played, they entered the second period in a scoreless tie with the Blackhawks.
Early in the second, Cap City finally broke through; Riley Ledford scored the game’s first goal 3:20 after the first intermission, getting the assist from Brynna Banuelos and Lexi Veldkamp.
Severson’s quality play in goal kept Viroqua in the game, however. Entering the third, Ledford’s goal remained the lone score of the game.
It was in the third and final period when Cap City finally shut the door. Zephryn Jager’s power-play goal – from Mary Goss and Lauren Bliefernicht – less than two minutes after play resumed doubled the Cougar lead.
Over the next seven minutes, Cap City got goals by Olivia Thompson and Camille Baker – with Amanda Bauer and Jager assisting on both – to secure the victory.
In goal, Lexi Holman had a relatively quiet day, but made all six saves to record her sixth shutout of the season.
The next day, Cap City was hosted by the Hilltoppers of Onalaska.
Onalaska 1
Cap City 0
For most of the game, the Cougars were able to hold Onalaska’s Kiya Bronston – one of the top scorers in the state – in check.
Unfortunately for Cap City, their counterparts were able to do the same to the Cougar offensive attack. Despite a combined 30 shots on goal, neither side was able to find the back of the net in the first two periods.
It was only early in the third, when the Hilltoppers netted the game’s lone goal, scored by Bronston. Cap City searched for the equalizer as time ticked down, but ultimately were unable to find it.
When the buzzer rang, Onalaska had dealt the Cougars their third loss of the season.
Holman made 21 saves in goal in the loss.
Cap City entered Monday’s contest against Arrowhead — the results of which were unavailable for this edition — with a 17-3-0 (9-1-0 Badger Conference) record. By virtue of the Fury’s Saturday victory over the Madison Metro Lynx, Cap City holds a one-game lead in the Badger Conference with two games to go. The Cougars will face the Fury on Thursday, with the chance to clinch at least a share of the conference title. The puck is scheduled to drop against Rock County at Sun Prairie Ice Arena at 7 p.m.
CAP CITY 4, VIROQUA 0
Cap City 0 1 3 — 4
Viroqua 0 0 0 — 0
First period: No scoring.
Second period: CC — Ledford (Banuelos, Veldkamp), 3:20.
Third period: CC — Jager (Goss, Bliefernicht), 1:54 (pp); Thompson (Bauer, Jager), 4:48; Baker (Bauer, Jager), 8:48.
Saves: V (Severson) 36; CC (Holman) 6.
ONALASKA 1, CAP CITY 0
Onalaska 0 0 1 — 1
Cap City 0 0 0 — 0
First period: No scoring.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: O — Bronston (Christenson, Deal), :39.
Saves: O (Lassa) 27; CC (Holman) 21.
