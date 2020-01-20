Trailing by eight points and with only three matches remaining the Sun Prairie wrestling team had its back to the wall in Friday’s battle for the Big Eight Conference East Division title. But three big wins propelled the Cardinals to a 42-34 win over visiting Janesville Parker, setting up a showdown for the overall Big Eight duals championship this Friday against Janesville Craig.
Wins by Kyle Kaltenberg, Max Breunig and Dominic Brown led the Cardinals to the come-from-behind victory.
With the Vikings leading 34-26 Kaltenberg took the mat at 160 pounds and won an 18-4 major decision over Elija Thurman, earning four points to bring the score to 34-30.
“Kyle started it off and almost got a tech fall, he had his kid on his back a couple of times and just didn’t get the pin call; he did a great job of scoring points,” said Sun Prairie head coach Jim Nelson.
Breunig was up next at 170 and battled Parker’s Jacob Law before earning a third-period pin in 4 minutes, 46 seconds, and gave the Cardinals a 36-34 advantage.
“He made a huge move to get in position to get that pin,” Nelson said.
Brown squared off with Nicolas Villarello in the night’s final match and didn’t mess around, pinning his 182-pound opponent in 51 seconds to give Sun Prairie the title.
“Dominic’s pin was the exclamation point,” Nelson said.
The Cardinals also received wins from Alex Yelk at 113, a 2:38 fall over Tracey Kessler; Anthony Welch at 126, a 17-2 technical fall over Luke Pleiss; Ryan Rivest at 132, a 4-2 decision of Drexel Norman; and Dominic Stroede, a 1:44 pin over Parker’s Dominic Dransfield.
Gabe Euell received a forfeit at 285 for Sun Prairie’s other win.
BIG EIGHT
SHOWCASE
Sun Prairie will meet Janesville Craig in Friday’s Big Eight Showcase. Wrestling begins at 7 p.m. at Madison La Follette.
SUN PRAIRIE 52
JANESVILLE PARKER 34
106 — Pittenger, JP, pinned Whitescarver, SP, 1:31.
113 — Yelk, SP, pinned Kessler, JP, 2:38.
120 — Richards, JP, pined Rosbury, SP, 4:45.
126 — Welch, SP, tech. fall Pleiss, JP, 17-2.
132 — Rivest, SP, dec. Norman, JP, 4-2.
138 — Williams, JP, pinned R. Quintana, SP, 3:09.
145 — Stroede, SP, pined Dransfeld, JP, 1:44.
152 — Lux, JP, maj. dec. Desens, SP, 10-1.
160 — Kaltenberg, SP, maj. dec. Thurman, JP, 18-4.
170 — Breunig, SP, pinned Law, 4:46.
182 — Brown, SP, pinned Villarello, JP, :51.
*195 — Heery, JP, pinned Shannon, SP, 5:30.
220 — Acosta, JP, pinned Moore, SP, 1:56.
285 — Eull, SP, received forfeit.
*starting weight
BADGER SCRAMBLE
Sun Prairie finished ninth in the Badger Scramble held in Lake Geneva Saturday.
Yelk finished in fourth place following pins over Ramiro Ramos of Oregon (1:08) and Thalia Sullivan of Kenosha Indian Trail (4:31).
Team scores: Kaukauna 362.5, Union Grove 222.5, Waterford 207.5, Glendale Nicolet 194.5, Kewaskum 163.5, Oregon 150, Racine Park 148.5, Brookfield Central 145, Sun Prairie 144.5, Kenosha Indian Trail 142.5, Lake Geneva Badger 134.5, Cedarburg 133, Little Chute 128.5, Middleton 114.
