The Sun Prairie Piranhas claimed the 2019 Tri-County Conference Swim Meet overall championship.
With a combined boys and girls team score of 2,803.50 points, the Piranhas held off a stiff challenge from the Cross Plains Stingrays (2,685).
The Piranhas girls team took first with 1,571.50 points, while the boys finished second to Cross Plains with 1,232 points.
Girls’ 8 & Under Results: 25 Meter Freestyle 3rd Lily Ries. 50 Meter Freestyle 1st Lily Ries 3rd Breeley Hastings. 25 Meter Backstroke 1st Claire Rundahl 2nd Hailey Diers 3rd Lily Ries. 25 Meter Breaststroke 1st Claire Rundahl 3rd Breeley Hastings. 25 Meter Butterfly 1st Claire Rundahl 2nd Stella Hague. 100 Meter Freestyle Relay 1st Jordan Maselter, Lillian Thornburgh, Hattie Ries, Stella Hague. 100 Meter Medley Relay 1st Breeley Hastings, Claire Rundahl, Hailey Diers, Lily Ries 3rd Natalie Brandl, Norah Quinton, Stella Hague, Jordan Maselter.
Girls’ 9-10 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 1st Vivian Paske. 100 Meter Freestyle 1st Elena Budde. 50 Meter Backstroke 2nd Elena Budde 3rd Erica DeBoer. 50 Meter Breaststroke 1st Vivian Paske. 50 Meter Butterfly 1st Elena Budde 3rd Adelynn Harms. 100 Meter IM 2nd Vivian Paske. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay 2nd Erica DeBoer, Braenna Stampf, Sydney Grundahl, Mackenzie Hastings. 200 Meter Medley Relay 1st Elena Budde, Vivian Paske, Rebecca Elliott, Adelynn Harms.
Girls’ 11-12 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 2nd Hattie Hessling. 50 Meter Backstroke 1st Lila Gunnink. 50 Meter Butterfly 2nd Lila Gunnink. 100 Meter IM 3rd Lila Gunnink. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay 2nd Hattie Hessling, Jada Danielson, Rachel Leary, Lainee Diers. 200 Meter Medley Relay 2nd Lila Gunnink, Samantha Camp, Sophie Diers, Rachel Leary.
Girls’ 13-14 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 1st Tori Barnet 2nd Abby Snook 3rd Maeve Sullivan. 200 Meter Freestyle 2nd Tori Barnet. 50 Meter Breaststroke 1st Abby Snook. 50 Meter Butterfly 2nd Joss Hoffman 3rd Brielle Laube. 100 Meter IM 3rd Tori Barnet. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay 1st Tori Barnet, Brielle Laube, Abby Snook, Maeve Sullivan. 200 Meter Medley Relay 3rd Mikaiya Stampf, Abby Snook, Joss Hoffman, Mae Van De Wiel.
Women’s 15-18 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 2nd Janelle Schulz. 200 Meter Freestyle 3rd Cassidy Carey. 50 Meter Backstroke 1st Cassidy Carey. 50 Meter Breaststroke 2nd Janelle Schulz. 50 Meter Butterfly 1st Cassidy Carey. 100 Meter IM 2nd Janelle Schulz. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay 2nd Emily Rundahl, Brooke Laube, Cassidy Carey, Janelle Schulz.
Boys’ 8 & Under Results: 25 Meter Freestyle 3rd Jax Richard. 25 Meter Backstroke 2nd Griffin Stolte.
Boys’ 9-10 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 3rd Holden Hessling. 100 Meter Freestyle 3rd Jett Richard. 50 Meter Backstroke 2nd Jett Richard. 50 Meter Butterfly 2nd Holden Hessling. 100 Meter IM 3rd Camden Johll-Bayliss. 200 Meter Medley Relay 2nd Camden Johll-Bayliss, Soren Eisner, Daniel Elliott, Ryker Vander Werff.
Boys’ 11-12 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 3rd Coby Zander. 100 Meter Freestyle 3rd Elijah Gunnink. 50 Meter Backstroke 3rd Coby Zander. 50 Meter Breaststroke 2nd Charlie Reeder. 50 Meter Butterfly 2nd Elijah Gunnink. 100 Meter IM 2nd Elijah Gunnink. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay 3rd Owen Wagner, Corvin Johnson, Owen Acker, John Ries. 200 Meter Medley Relay 1st Coby Zander, Charlie Reeder, Elijah Gunnink, Cameron Spredemann.
Boys’ 13-14 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 3rd Caleb Hudson. 200 Meter Freestyle 1st Caleb Hudson. 50 Meter Breaststroke 3rd Caleb Hudson. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay 2nd Jonah Marshall, Jackson Deminsky, Gus Schasker, Caleb Hudson.
Men’s 15-18 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 2nd Cade Roggenbauer. 200 Meter Freestyle 2nd Cade Roggenbauer 3rd James Werwie. 100 Meter IM 3rd James Werwie. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay 2nd Jacob Brehmer, Ben Ippolito, Isaac Schluesche, Cade Roggenbauer. 200 Meter Medley Relay 3rd Ben Ippolito, James Werwie, James Anhalt, Isaac Schluesche.
