The top six teams from The Associated Press preseason poll are still the top six teams as the calendar turns to October.
The order is a little different, but it has been a chalky start to the college football season.
No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Ohio State, No. 5 LSU and No. 6 Oklahoma have an average margin of victory of 35 points. Among them, they have played a total of three games decided by less than two touchdowns, including Georgia’s six-point victory against No. 9 Notre Dame and LSU’s seven-point win at No. 11 Texas.
Maybe Clemson’s one-point escape against unranked North Carolina seemed like such a big deal because the highly ranked teams have barely been tested. There hasn’t been a truly stunning upset.
Three preseason top 10 teams (Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas) have lost, but to other ranked teams. Only the Wolverines lost to a team ranked behind them; by roughing up Michigan, Wisconsin essentially swapped spots with the Wolverines in the rankings, taking Michigan’s place in the top 10. Notre Dame sits at No. 9, where it started. Texas has dropped a spot from 10th to 11th.
Auburn is the other team to climb into the top 10. The Tigers have gone from No. 16 to No. 7 — bolstered by a victory against No. 13 Oregon _ as they prepare to face No. 10 Florida.
This week, Alabama and Clemson aren’t playing and the other members of the top six are favored by an average of 26½ points.
The season really doesn’t start until we get a real stunner — like Ohio State falling at Purdue last October. Maybe this is the week it happens, but it doesn’t look particularly promising.
