MIDDLETON — Ben Wiegand accounted for three of Sun Prairie’s first-place finishes leading the Sun Prairie boys swim team to a runner-up finish at Saturday’s Middleton Public Schools Invitational.
The Cardinal junior won the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 45.13 seconds, before outdistancing the field in the 100 freestyle with a record-breaking time of 46.27 seconds. His time topped the old mark of :46.78 held since 2002 by Kyle Bubolz.
Wiegand wasn’t done just yet as he teamed up with senior Cad Roggenbauer, junior JP Anhalt and sophomore Ethan Braatz to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:27.11.
Sun Prairie’s 400 freestyle and 200 medley relay teams also finished in the top 3. The 400 team of James Werwie, Wiegand, Jonathan Schluesche and Roggenbauer earned a runner-up wtime of 3:14.29, while the 200 medley quartet of Campbell Sullivan, Schluesche, Anhalt and Braatz finished third in 1:40.20.
The Cardinals also had top-10 performances by Roggenbauer (2nd, 50 free, :21.47) & (3rd, 100 free, :48.22), Braatz (4th, 50 free, :22.17) & (6th, 100 free, :49.06), Sullivan (3rd, 100 back, :55.86), Werwie (3rd, 500 free, 4:58.11) & (5th, 200 free, 1:49.40), Schluesche (5th, 200 IM, 2:02.42) & (9th, 100 back, :57.10), Anhalt (8th, 100 fly, :55.83) and Jonah Gunnink (10th, 500 free, 5:07.22)
Sun Prairie’s 333 points were second only to host Middleton’s 387.5.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie returns to the Middleton pool on Saturday for the Big Eight Conference Meet. Swimming begins at 2 p.m.
MIDDLETON INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Middleton 387.5, Sun Prairie 333, Stevenson 291, Madison West 280, Madison Memorial 220.5, Verona/Mount Horeb 178, Neenah 127, Waunakee 90, Stevens Point 77, Appleton West/Kimberly 44, La Crosse 40.
