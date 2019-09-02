WEST BEND — The Sun Prairie boys cross country team earned a third-place finish at the Jamie Block Invitational held in West Bend Saturday.
The Cardinals’ combined time in the 11/12 race was 1 hour, 30 minutes, 10 seconds as they finished behind Green Bay Preble and Sauk Prairie.
Leading the way in the 11/12 race were Connor Carpenter and Joseph Stoll. Carpenter was 12th with a 5K time of 17 minutes, 50 seconds, while right on his heels was Stoll in 17:52.
Also finishing in the Top 20 was Tyler Stoll with a 16th-place time of 18:04.
Rounding out Sun Prairie’s scoring were Hunter Teniente (27th, 18:30) and Max Saron (29th, 18:32).
9/10 RACE
In the 9/10 race sophomore Joseph Freng turned in the Cardinals’ highest finish of the day placing fourth in 17:55.
Following Freng were Ben Marshall (12thk, 18:33), Evan Buckingham (37th, 19:39), Carson Binotto (61st, 20:26) and Mikey Stoll (68th, 20:49).
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie will compete in the Verona Invitational Saturday.
Racing begins at 9 a.m.
JAMIE BLOCK INVITATIONAL
Team standings (best of 5 times combined)
1. Green Bay Preble 1:25:01
2. Sauk Prairi 1:29:36
3. Sun Prairie 1:30:10
4. Neenah 1:31:45
5. West Bend West 1:32:11
6. West Bend East 1:33:17
7. Pewaukee 1:33:18
8. Hartford 1:33:28
9. Cedarburg 1:33:53
10. Fond du Lac 1:36:08
11. Oshkosh North 1:37:06
12. Beaver Dam 1:37:30
13. Plymouth 1:40:00
14. Sheboygan South 1:41:07
15. Mayville 1:51:24
16. St. Augustine 1:56:57
