The Sun Prairie girls cross country team heads into this weekend’s WIAA State Cross Championships with a little less pressure on their shoulders.
And they’re quite content with it.
Last season the Cardinals went into the annual meet as two-time defending Division 1 champions, only to fall one place short of Muskego.
“We’re enjoying the role of laying in the weeds this season,” said Sun Prairie head coach Matt Roe. “Not much is expected of us at the State Meet — we’ve been ranked in the top 10 most of the season, usually right around 10 — but our girls and coaches are aware of who we are at this point in the season.”
Muskego is ranked No. 1 in the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association poll, ahead of Middleton, Onalaska and Whitefish Bay. Sun Prairie is No. 8.
“There are a ton of really good teams in the field this season, (but) Muskego may be untouchable with their depth of talent,” Roe added.
Sun Prairie will compete as a team at state for the seventh straight year, after winning the Kettle Moraine Sectional last Saturday at Naga-Waukee Park.
“Seven years in a row is definitely not easy. The program has gone to state nine of the last 11 years. Before that, it never happened in the school’s history. We don’t take that for granted,” said Moe.
Junior Kate Kopotic leads the way. Kopotic won the Kettle Moraine Sectional with a 5,000-meter time of 19 minutes, 2.1 seconds.
“Despite the many victories, this season hasn’t been all smooth sailing for Kate,” said Roe. “She’s had her struggles, but been able to perform well in meets. What’s going to be fun to see is how she competes with so many other runners that are at her ability level at the state meet. A lot of it will come down to desire and toughness, which Kate has an ample amount of.”
Kopotic will be competing in her third State Meet. Last season she just missed medaling with a seventh-place finish, and as a freshman placed 12th to help Sun Prairie repeat as D1 champs.
Senior Hannah Ray is the most experienced of the Cardinal runners at state. She’ll be competing in her fourth State Meet following finishes of 16th as a freshman, 28th as a sophomore and 14th her junior year.
“Hannah’s season has been a real progression,” Roe said of Ray, who was part of the 2016 and 2017 state title teams. “Early in the season she was fighting to be a varsity runner, now she looks like her old self again. She’s been running smart races and trusting the training she’s done during the season. Her confidence is really high after taking second at the sectional in a time that was faster than last year’s.”
Ray finished second at sectionals with a 19:25.7 clocking.
Senior Amber Hodges and junior Dani Thompson will run at state for a second year in a row. Hodges placed 81st while Thompson finished 83rd in the Division 1 field in 2018.
“Amber has always been steady and dependable throughout her career, that’s in both her races and as a teammate and leader on the team,” said Roe. “Amber has also traditionally been at her best in the most important races, whether that’s track or cross country. She has a certain desire that comes out when it’s most important for her team. The State Meet will be her final cross country race in high school and her role has never been more important; the coaches are really happy that she is in a position to help her team to a strong finish.”
Hodges ran a 20:11.8 at last year’s State Meet, while Thompson was right behind in 20:12.3.
“Dani had a great start to the season and felt really good about her first couple of races, then she had a bit of a plateau for a couple races mid-season — it’s to be expected but it hurt her confidence some. The last three races have been Dani’s best of her career, each one getting better. She’s learned a lot about racing and has a ton of confidence right now going into the State Meet,” Roe said of Thompson.
Senior Anna Boardman and sophomores Grace Edwards and Ellen Darmstadter all will be experiencing state for the first time. Boradman finished ninth at sectionals with a 20:11.4 time, while Edards (20:43.2) and Darmstadter (21:20.8) were 21st and 27th, respectively.
“Anna is a two-year captain on this team for good reason — she exudes positivity,” said Roe. “She’s shown that on the course this season as well. Last year she came just a little short of running on the state team, but this year she’s shown a new level of inspired running and racing.
“Grace has shown a ton of improvement from her freshman season. She came in after a great summer and immediately raced herself onto the varsity team. She’s been as high as our number 3 runner this season,” Roe said of Edwards.
“Ellen steadily improved throughout the season and put herself in position to earn a varsity spot with a great JV race at the conference meet. Last week she had another great race, finishing just outside the top third,” said Roe.
Sun Prairie will run in the Division 1 girls race at 12:40 p.m. at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids Saturday.
“If we can take the next step that we believe these girls are capable of, we can find ourselves on the podium again this season,” concluded Roe.
FRENG, CARPENTER
REPRESENT SPHS BOYS
While the Sun Prairie boys cross country team had its streak of four straight state appearances snapped, two runners will represent the program.
Sophomore Joseph Freng and junior Connor Carpenter each earned individiual qualification finishes at the Kettle Moraine Sectional. Freng finished eighth in 16:59.3 and will compete for the first time at state. Carpenter finished 13th in 17:07.9 and will run at state for the second year in a row after placing 133rd last season.
