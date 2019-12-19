BROWN DEER — The Sun Prairie Storm 12-and-under swimmers attended a meet in Brown Deer, Dec. 14-15 with a total of 33 swimmers competing, making Storm one of the biggest teams participating.
It was cold outside but the swimmers were hot on Day 1. Nearly 50% of Sun Prairie’s swimmers achieved personal bests, while nine medaled in their events. Two 8-and-under swimmers reached the podium: Liam Clark took eighth for his 25-yard breaststroke and Breeley Hastings nabbed fifth in the 25 backstroke.
Siblings Grant and Gabby Schmid finished seventh and fourth, respectively, in the 100 butterfly, and Gabby also got fourth in her 50 backstroke.
The second day saw medals earned by Hailey Diers in the 25 freestyle (5th place) and 25 butterfly (6th), Sydney Grundahl in the 100 backstroke (8th), Breeley Hastings in the 100 IM (6th) and Gabby Schmid in the 50 fly (5th).
Eighteen swimmers achieved new USA time standards, including Sophie Diers who earned an AA standard for 50 free and 50 back, and Jacob Lee picked up AA status for the 50 breast and 50 fly.
Twelve Storm members acquired new state cuts for a February meet and there were eight team records that were shattered.
The girls dazzled, finishing 10th overall.
UP NEXT
The Storm’s next swim meet takes place this Friday through Sunday at Sun Prairie High School.
