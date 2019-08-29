The Sun Prairie volleyball team won a third straight Big Eight Conference title and reached the WIAA State Tournament last season, but the Cardinals didn’t quite complete the task of winning the program’s first Division 1 title.
Sun Prairie’s appearance at state was the second in three years and fourth in program history. But the Cardinals lost in the opening round to eventual state runner-up Oconomowoc.
“That’s always the goal,” said 13th-year Cardinals head coach T.J. Rantala. “We did some great things last season. To finish the season at the state tournament is always nice, but we didn’t play well; it did leave a sour taste in our mouths.
“But that was last year, now we have to focus on this year.”
With a strong cast of returning players from that 9-0 Big Eight championship team and squad that went 40-9, a return trip and, dare it be said, a state championship could be on the team’s horizon.
“The girls have some pretty lofty goals set, and they know that there are steps along the way: A Big Eight championship, a regional championship and a sectional championship,” said Rantala. “In the back of their mind they envision playing at the state tournament, but also play at the state tournament on Saturday.
Headlining that list of returning players is senior outside hitter K.J. McNabb. The 5-foot-9 Loyola University Chicago recruit earned first-team Big Eight and second-team All-State honors by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association in 2018.
McNabb had team-highs in kills (447), digs (252) and aces (65), while adding 27 blocks.
“K.J.’s had a great junior year and has had a great career so far. She did some phenomenal things — I think back to the sectional semifinal against Holmen she was outstanding, that was the pinnacle of her career — she’s hungry. She’s gone each step from a sectional final as a sophomore and a sectional championship as a junior. I feel that her leadership is showing through.”
Also returning are All-Big Eight selections and juniors Josie Halbleib and Payton Addink. Halbleib, a 6-2 setter, handed out a team-best 626 assists while leading the Cardinals with 62 blocks. Addink, a 6-1 outside hitter, had a breakout first season with 227 kills, 206 digs, 35 aces and 22 blocks.
“Josie and Payton coming in as sophomores did some amazing things,” said Rantala. “They too are now feeling that ‘hey, we’re not the little kids anymore, now we’re juniors and people know who we are.’ They know that they have to improve every day.”
But the team must replace three All-Big Eight players in Morgan Jensen, Gabby Braatz and Holly McCloskey.
Players looking to fill those shoes include 5-9 senior middle blocker/right-side hitter Kristen Anderson and 5-10 junior middle blocker Maggie Allaman.
“These two I think are really going to play a huge role for us,” Rantala said of Anderson and Allaman. “They both made huge improvements in the off-season; I’m excited to have them as options.”
The Cardinals have several options on the right side including senior Mia Livingston and junior Landry Nelson.
Defensively Sun Prairie will look a lot different as Jensen, now playing at UW-Whitewater, is gone after earning all-conference honors at libero. Juniors Emily Mickelson and Haley Winter.
“They’re both playing some good, solid defense right now,” Rantala said.
Juniors Ally Seery and Samantha Schumann also could figure into the rotation.
“It’s exciting to see these new kids. I think this year we have a very deep team,” she said.
Rantala plans to run a 5-1 offense, with everything running through Halbleib.
“That’s going to look a little bit different,” she said.
Once again, the target is firmly affixed to the Cardinals’ back as all nine Big Eight Conference teams are looking to knock them off their perch.
“The thing about the Big Eight is that it’s nine matches, so we don’t have an option to take a night off; you can’t go in (to a match) not being mentally ready. If you are not, the worst is going to happen,” said Rantala.
Sun Prairie opened its 2019 season with the annual Sun Prairie Cardinal Invitational.
The Cardinals begin their Big Eight title defense on Thursday, Sept. 5 at Madison East.
