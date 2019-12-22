The Sun Prairie boys basketball team knocked down 12 3-pointers and cruised to a 78-65 win over visiting Janesville Craig in an early-season battle of Big Eight Conference unbeatens, played Friday at Sun Prairie Field House.
Six different players made shots from beyond the arc as the Cardinals, ranked third in the WisSports.net Division 1 poll, improved to 5-0 overalland 4-0 in the Big Eight.
“We shot it really well,” said Cardinals head coach Jeff Boos. “When you hit open shots like that, it changes everything. It gives you some more energy.”
Senior Colin Schaefer made three triples on his way to scoring 25 points, his third straight 20-plus point performance, to raise his Big Eight-leading average to 20.8 ppg.
The Cardinals made nine 3s in the first half alone, leading to a 45-33 advantage at the break.
Schaefer, Deante Luster and Durlin Radlund had three 3-pointers apiece.
“We had given up 45 points at halftime, and still felt like we executed our game plan pretty well,” Craig coach Ben McCormick said. “They just shot the ball extremely well.
“And they hurt us on the boards all game long, especially on their offensive end. We felt like they just beat us, and we didn’t beat ourselves. I’m proud of our effort.”
Schaefer was one of four Cardinals to reach double figures. Senior Delaware Hale finished with 15, while both Luster and Radlund scored 11.
“It was nice on Parent’s Night to get all of our kids on the floor,” Boos said.
The loss was the first of the season for the Cougars (4-1, 3-1).
Craig sophomore point guard Marshaun Harriel tied Schaefer for game-high honors with 25 points, while junior Angelo Rizzo chipped in 24.
“We’re showing signs of getting better on moving the ball,” said Boos. “Overall we’ll take it heading into the holiday season and get ready for Bay View.”
UP NEXT
The Cardinals will take a turn out of Big Eight play hosting Milwaukee Bay View on Saturday, Dec. 28. Tipoff against the Redcats is 7:15 p.m. at Sun Prairie Field House.
Eric Schmoldt of the Janesville Gazette contributed to this story.
SUN PRAIRIE 78, JANESVILLE CRAIG 65
Craig (65)—Harriel 9-7-25, Scoville 4-3-11, Clark 1-0-2, Brown 1-0-2, Rizzo 8-6-24, Hughes 0-1-1. Totals: 23 17-28 65
Sun Prairie (78)—Schaefer 10-2-25, Ostrenga 2-1-5, Luster 4-0-11, Hale 6-2-15, Radund 3-2-11, Ware 2-1-5, Carpenter 1-0-3, Goethard 1-0-3. Totals: 29 8-15 78
Janesville Craig 32 33—65
Sun Prairie 45 33—78
3-point goals — Craig 3 (Rizzo 2, Scoville), Sun Prairie 12 (Schaefer 3, Luster 3, Radlund 3, Hale, Goethard, Carpenter). Total fouls — Craig 14, Sun Prairie 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.