The Sun Prairie High School boys basketball team is having its annual water softener salt sale fundraiser and donation drive.
Buyers can get the service and convenience of water softener salt delivered right to their water softener by members of the Cardinal boys basketball program.
Order forms can be found on the Backcourt Club’s website www.spbackcourtclub.weebly.com or by emailing the club: spbackcourtclub@gmail.com.
Order deadline is Friday, Nov. 4. Orders will be delivered on Sunday, Dec. 1.
Monetary donations are also welcomed and appreciated. Receipts can be given for tax deduction purposes.
