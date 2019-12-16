Never before had the Sun Prairie boys swim team slayed the beast known as Madison Memorial, that is never before Friday night.
The Cardinals used a total team effort to defeat the Spartans for the first time ever in a Big Eight dual, 103-67, and in the process disposed of Madison East as well, 131-39, to sweep the tripledual held at Madison East.
“It’s a pretty big deal, it’s exciting,” said Sun Prairie head coach Joel Coyne.
Sun Prairie earned wins in nine out of the 11 events, but equally important were the team’s four runner-up and four third-place performances.
“It showed our depth,” Coyne said. “It showed we have the speed and what it takes to take down a team like perennial powerhouse Madison Memorial — it wasn’t a close meet — it showed that we have a legitimate team.”
Ben Wiegend had another star performance with four wins to lead the Cardinals’ way. The junior won both the 200-yard IM, in 2 minutes, 2.57 seconds and 100 freestyle in a blistering :47.51. He also teamed with Jonathan Schluesche, James Werwie and Ben Roggenbauer to win the first race of the night, the 200 medley relay, in 1:38.96, then capped of his evening in the final race, the 400 freeestyle realy, where he, Werwie, Jonah Gunnink and Ethan Braatz topped the field in 3:17.30.
Roggenbauer, Schluesche and Werwie all claimed three wins apiece. Roggenbauer and Schluesche were also part of the winning 200 freestyle relay winning with J.P. Anhalt and Braatz (1:28.53), while Roggenbauer won the 50 free in :22.33 and Schluesche took top honors in the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.22.
Werwie won the 500 free (5:01.74), while Gunnink claimed the 100 backstroke in :55.78.
Second-place swims were turned in by Gunnink (1:53.52, 200 free), Werwie (2:02.77, 200 IM), Anhalt (:56.11, 100 fly) and Campbell Sullivan (:57.53, 100 back).
Braatz earned two thirds, in the 200 freestyle (1:53.81) and 100 freestyle (:49.80), while Anhalt (:23.19, 50 free) and the 200 medley B-relay of Sullivan, Nathan Halbach, Anhalt and Mickey Keating turned in a third-place time of 1:44.47.
FORT ATKINSON INVITE
Relays earned over a third of Sun Prairie’s points leading it to the 2019 Blackhawk Invitational title in Fort Atkinson Saturday.
The Cardinals’ A and B relays racked up 158 of the team’s meet-best 499.5 points as for the second week in a row Sun Prairie took first in an invitational.
“That was pretty cool,” said Coyne of the relays. “I look at the relays as really making that meet happen, it shows the overall depth our team has. There was no team there that could compete with us.”
Both the 200 and 400 freestyle A relays brought home titles. The 200 free relay quartet of Roggenbauer, Anhalt, Sullivan and Braatz won in 1:29.54, while the 400 relay foursome of Wiegand, Braatz, Schluesche and Roggenbauer topped the field in 3:15.14.
Meanwhile, the 200 medley A-relay of Sullivan, Wiegand, Werwie and Schluesche finished second (1:40.73).
Sun Prairie’s B-relays also proved to play a big role in the championship. The 200 free team of Avery Lodahl, Harper Stolte, Halbach and Werwie finished second (1:34.75), the 400 free team of Sullivan, Chris Plagge, Keating and Gunnink was fifth (3:27.40) and the 200 free quartet of Sean Gillett, Caleb Hudson, Halbach and Anhalt finished seventh (1:47.21).
Earning individual firsts were Schluesche (2:01.84, 200 IM) and Wiegand (:21.10, 50 free).
Additionally, Werwie was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.33), Roggenbauer was second in the 100 freestyle (:48.77), Wiegand was third in the 100 butterfly (:53.47), Braatz was fourth in the 50 free (:21.99) and Werwie was fourth in the 100 fly (:54.99).
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie will travel to Verona this Friday for a 5:30 p.m. Big Eight Conference meeting with the Wildcats.
BLACKHAWK INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Sun Prairie 499.5, Verona 357, Madison Edgewood 231, McFarland 200.5, Monona Grove 178, Baraboo 166, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights 123.5, DeForest 121, Hartland/Slinger 103, Lake Geneva Badger 85.5, Burlington 61, Oregon 41, Fort Atkinson 3.
