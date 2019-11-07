Kyle Hermans and Dan Salamone came through a tough draw to win their first state Mens Open title in a great weekend of competition at the 2019 Wisconsin State Doubles Racquetball Tournament, hosted by the Prairie Athletic Club (PAC) in Sun Prairie.
Hermans/Salamone topped the home club’s Alex Korenic and Dan Thompson 15-13, 15-12 for the crown. In a match featuring several incredible rallies, Hermans and Salamone had just enough winners to close out a pair of tight games after taking down Jimmy Crawford and Gary Guenther in the semi-finals.
Korenic and Thompson outlasted three-time defending state champs Greg Beatty and Jay Wollenberg, of the Wisconsin Athletic Club (WAC) in West Allis, in a 4-15, 15-2, 11-8 nail-biter to advance to the title match.
Hermans, who plays out of Appleton, teamed with Kelly Gremley to win the Mixed Open title, taking out PAC’s Jesi Haak and Paul Krueger in the title match for the second time in the last three years. Hermans also won the Mixed Open title with WAC’s Shelly Ashton last year.
Gremley, who made the trip from Chicago, teamed with Appleton’s Marco Rodriguez to win the Mens AA division, defeating Nate Andree and Jess Krueger in the final.
Salamone, a Green Bay native living in Minneapolis, won the All-Age Open crown with Connor Hueffner They topped WAC’s Jimmy Crawford – the current state singles champ – and Jenny Grota in the final.
University of Wisconsin students Kshitij Wavre and Jerrold Acdan also won a pair of titles. They played together to win the Coed B/C division, while Wavre teamed with Charlie Mueth to take Mens B and Acdan paired up with Paige Andrews to win the Hi/Lo division. Mueth and Andrews are also UW students.
The Ryder brothers, Ben and Sam, traveled from Minnesota to take the Mens A crown, while PAC players Pam Klein and Haak notched a victory in the Mens All-Age A draw.
Paul Muxworthy and Carl Evers of the WAC won a four-team round-robin to take the Centurion Open draw.
Results of the tournament are listed below.
2019 Wisconsin State Doubles
Nov. 1-2 at Prairie Athletic Club
Men’s Open – 1, Kyle Hermans/Dan Salamone; 2, Dan Thompson/Alex Korenic; Consolation, Matt Stamborski/Carl Evers.
Men’s AA – 1, Marco Rodriguez/Kelly Gremley; 2, Nate Andree/Jess Krueger; Consolation, Scott Lousier/Lee Kimball.
Men’s A – 1, Ben Ryder/Sam Ryder; 2, Taps Shah/Ben Davis; Consolation, Andrew Klein/Keith Holmes.
Men’s B – 1, Kshitij Wavre/Charlie Mueth; 2, David Rue/Matt DeNoyer; Consolation, Scott Kugler/Fred Nothnagel.
Men’s All-Age Open – 1, Dan Salamone/Connor Hueffner; 2, Jenny Grota/Jimmy Crawford; Consolation, Pierce Johnston/Aaron Reisman.
Men’s All Age A – 1, Jesi Haak/Pam Klein; 2, Jim Thomasson/Gregg White.
Men’s All Age B – 1, Peter Jonas/Bryon Baker; 2, Matt DeNoyer/David Rue; Consolation, Jim Thomasson/Mark Schneider.
Centurion Open – 1, Paul Muxworthy/Carl Evers; 2, Eric Lindquist/Chris Hasenberg.
Mixed Open – 1, Kyle Hermans/Kelly Gremley; 2, Paul Krueger/Jesi Haak; Consolation, Shelly Ashton/Mike Grota.
Coed B/C – 1, Kshitij Wavre/Jerrold Acdan; 2, Paige Andrews/Andrew Thibaudeau.
Hi/Lo – 1, Paige Andrews/Jerrold Acdan; 2, Adam Rogers/Rachel Jackson; Consolation, Jeff Alexander/Brittany Olson.
