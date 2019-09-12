MADISON — A doubles sweep propelled the Sun Prairie girls tennis team to a thrilling 4-3 Big Eight Conference dual win over host Madison La Follette Tuesday.
Winning only one singles match, the Cardinals looked to their doubles teams to produce, and that’s just what they did by not only winning, but sweeping all six sets.
At No. 1, the team of Kaia Feldman and Emma Dorn stymie Lancers’ Annabelle Reynolds and Grace Kluge, 6-1, 6-0.
At No. 2, the SP tandem of Jordan White and Mackenzie Shanahan won in straight sets over ML’s Lucy Murphy and Madison Feldhausen, 6-0, 6-2.
At No. 3, Abbie Mott and Brynn Boutelle made it a clean sweep by defeating Lydia Burke and Melina Nguyen 6-2, 6-0.
Lauren Hope Bruemmer earned the Cardinals’ lone singles win, defeating La Follette’s Minami Rikimaru, 6-2, 6-2.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie will participate in the Nicolet Invitational Friday and Saturday. Play begins today at 1 p.m. and at 9 a.m. Saturday.
SUN PRAIRIE 4
MADISON LA FOLLETTE 3
Singles
No. 1 — Bruemmer, SP, def. Rikimaru, ML, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2 — Bischof, ML, def. Katta, SP, 7-5, 6-3.
No. 3 — Schmitt, ML, def. Fakthong, SP, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 4 — Zamber, ML, def. Schmitz, SP, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1 — Feldman/Dorn, SP, def. Reynolds, Kluge, ML, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2 — White/Shanahan, SP, def. Murphy/Feldhausen, ML, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 3 — Mott/Boutelle, SP, def. Burke/Nguyen, ML, 6-2, 6-0.
