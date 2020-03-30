Sun Prairie senior Colin Schaefer was named to the 2019-20 Associated Press All-State Boys Basketball Team.
Schaefer, a 6-foot-0 point guard, averaged 17.8 points per game which ranked first on the team and fourth in the Big Eight Conference
A four-year varsity player, Schaefer appeared in 71 career games scoring 752 points.
La Crosse Central senior Johnny Davis was named AP Player of the Year. The University of Wisconsin commit, a 6-5 forward averaged 27.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per game for the Red Raiders, who won a state title when Davis was a freshman and qualified for the state tournament the next two seasons.
Long-time Cuba City coach Jerry Petitgoue was named AP Coach of the Year. The Cubans were on track not only to claim its first state championship in 22 years but also to complete the first unbeaten season during Petitgoue’s 53-year Hall of Fame career before the
global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic cut short the season.
The Cubans finished the season champions of the SWAL and undefeated overall at 25-0 and spent the entire year ranked No. 1 in Division 4 by the AP.
2019-20 AP BOYS BASKETBALL ALL-STATE TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Johnny Davis, La Crosse Central
COACH OF THE YEAR
Jerry Petitgoue, Cuba City
FIRST TEAM
Player School Ht. Yr.
Patrick Baldwin, Jr. Sussex Hamilton 6-9 Jr.
Johnny Davis La Crosse Central 6-5 Sr.
Carter Gilmore Hartland Arrowhead 6-7 Sr.
Tyrese Hunter Racine St. Catherine’s 6-1 Jr.
Jacob Ognacevic Sheboygan Lutheran 6-8 Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Dalton Banks Eau Claire North 6-2 Sr.
David Joplin Brookfield Central 6-7 Jr.
Max Klesmit Neenah 6-3 Sr.
Isaiah Stewart Madison La Follette 6-0 Sr.
AJ Vukovich East Troy 6-5 Sr.
THIRD TEAM
Jake Buchanan Kimberly 6-0 Sr.
Jordan Davis La Crosse Central 6-4 Sr.
Alex Huibregtse Grafton 6-4 Sr.
Keonte Jones Madison East 6-3 Sr.
Preston Ruedinger Oshkosh Lourdes 6-2 Jr.
FOURTH TEAM
Cole Booth Plymouth 6-1 Sr.
Brayden Dailey Cuba City 6-6 Jr.
Mason Dorn Seymour 6-1 Jr.
Kobe Johnson Glendale Nicolet 6-3 Jr.
Kamari McGee Racine St. Catherine’s 6-0 Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Alex Antetokounmpo, sr., Whitefish Bay Dominican; Carson Arenz, sr., Onalaska; Grant Beirne, sr., Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau; Charlie Bender, jr., Lake Mills; Caden Boser, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Michael Casper, Sr., Merrill; Aidan Clarey, sr., Brookfield Academy; John Bunks, sr., Appleton Xavier; Ryan Claflin, sr., Southern Door; Cole Crubel, sr., River Ridge; Mason Dopirak, jr., Manitowoc Lincoln; Ben Emler, sr., Columbus; Will Fuhrmann, sr., Reedsburg; Logan Geissler, sr., Bay Port; Derek Gray, sr., Madison La Follette; Reed Gunnink, sr., Laconia; Cade Hall, Sr., Mauston; Darius Hannah, sr., Milwaukee Academy of Science; Luke Healy, jr., Hudson; Sam Haese, jr., Wrightstown; Adam Hobson, sr., Stoughton; Logan Jedwabny, sr., Kaukauna; Jordan Johnson, jr., Elkhorn; Zac Johnson, jr., River Falls; Matthew Kissner, Sr., Pittsville; Mason Kramer, sr., Prairie du Chien; Gabe Krueger, Sr., Wausau East; Carter Lancaster, jr., Darlington; Grant Manke, sr., Bangor; Cade Meyer, jr., Monroe; Quinton Murrell, jr., Milwaukee King; Parker Nielsen, sr., Prescott; Brady Olson, sr. Cuba City; Peyton Rogers-Schmidt, sr., Chippewa Falls; Cameron Palesse, jr., Waukesha West; Brandin Podziemski, jr., St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy; Colin Schaefer, sr., Sun Prairie; Donovan Schwartz, sr., Winnebago Lutheran Academy; Tyrell Stuttley, sr., Onalaska; Kaleim Taylor, sr., Milwaukee Academy of Science; Karter Thomas, sr., Oshkosh West; JaKobe Thompson, jr., Racine Case; Terrance Thompson, sr., La Crosse Central; Casey Verhagen, so., Sheboygan Lutheran; Caleb Williams, Sr., Wild Rose.
