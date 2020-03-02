ATLANTA — Sun Prairie’s Liz Berkholtz and Michele Lee both fell short of qualifying for the Summer Olympics while competing in the US Olympic Marathon Trials on Saturday, Feb. 29, in Atlanta, Georgia.
Berkholtz, a 2011 SPHS graduate who ran at the University of Minnesota, finished 245th in the field of 390. Berkholtz’s time was 2 hours, 49 minutes and 44 seconds.
Lee, who attended Madison Edgewood High School and ran for the University of Wisconsin, finished 251st in 2:49:59.
One Wisconsin runner, Molly Seidel, did qualify and will represent the United States in the Olympics later this summer in Tokyo.
Seidel, of Brookfield and a four-time WIAA Division 3 state champion (2008-11) at University Lake School in Hartland, finished second overall in 2:27:31, just 8 minutes behind champion Aliphine Tuliamuk.
