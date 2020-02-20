Even the parents of some of the members of the Sun Prairie boys swim team may be too young to remember the 1979 hit song “We Are Family” by Sister Sledge, but that’s just what the 2019-20 team is all about: F-A-M-I-L-Y!
That culture has led to an unbreakable cohesiveness, one that has the Cardinals in the midst of the greatest season in program history. And should they raise the gold trophy following Saturday’s WIAA State Boys Swimming & Diving Championships, it likely will be the team that will go down in lore as the greatest ever.
Sun Prairie enters the WIAA Division 1 state championships ranked third in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association poll, behind only Waukesha South-Catholic Memorial and Big Eight Conference rival Middleton.
The Cardinals have achieved what no other team in program history before them has, a runner-up finish in the Big Eight Conference and last weekend capturing a sectional championship winning in Middleton.
“I’m proud of this team, proud of the road it took them to get there; I’m just ecstatic and the team is flying high,” said Cardinals head coach Joel Coyne. “I could not be more excited for state.”
Sun Prairie will be the most represented team in the D1 field, with eight swimmers (and two alternates) combining to compete in 18 races.
One of those swimmers is putting up All-American times, while another is primed to leave it all in the pool for the final time capping off a remarkable four-year career.
Junior Ben Wiegand will compete in four events and is favored to win two of them, which would be the first-ever state titles for a SPHS boys swimmer.
Wiegand is seeded first in the 50-yard freestyle after winning the sectional title with a time of 20.37 seconds. His career-best time of :20.12 is the best in the state and has reached both All-State and All-American standard.
“I enjoy the 50,” said Wiegand, who after the season will go to Atlanta to compete in the US Olympic Trials in the event. “It’s a little difficult because I swim it so many times to find areas to improve; it’s the event I get the most excited for.”
Wiegand faintly remembers his first time in the pool when he was just 2 years old while he and his family lived in Las Vegas when his father was stationed at Nellis Air Force Base.
“We moved here when I was 2 and I joined the Piranhas when I was 8 and I remember doing laps,” recalled Wiegand.
Wiegand is also part both the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams that enter the D1 state meet with the No. 1 seed. Wiegand and fellow juniors Campbell Sullivan and JP Anhalt and sophomore Ethan Braatz go in with a 1 minute, 34.48 second time that tops the field.
Along with Anhalt, Braatz and senior Ben Roggenbauer, Wiegand is seeded first in the 200 freestyle relay with a 1:25.09 clocking.
Wiegand will swim his fourth event, the 100 breaststroke, where he reached the podium at the 2019 state meet with a fourth-place finish.
He has bought into the family-like atmosphere that surrounds the team.
“I’ve swam with these guys in club and have known them as long as I can remember; we’re a family and we’d do anything for each other,” Wiegand said. “That family-like atmosphere and coaching, we have some of the best coaches in the state and in my opinion, in the nation.”
“He’s a difference maker,” Coyne said of Wiegand. “He’s not only a dominant force but he’s making everybody around him better. He’s the anchor to the team.”
Sun Prairie’s roster includes seven seniors, but just one will be competing this weekend — Cade Roggenbauer.
The WIAA state meet will be the fourth of Roggenbauer’s career, and he’s looking to leave a lasting memory.
Roggenbauer also swim the Sun Prairie Piranhas at an early age, following in the footsteps of his older siblings, Wes and Chelsey, both of whom also competed for SPHS swimming.
“It was one of the sports I stayed with and eventually got better at,” Roggenbauer said. “It was always kind of fun improving every week.”
Affectionately known as “Rogan-berniteski” by the coaching staff, his teammates call him “Big Trus.”
Roggenbauer is hoping to return to the podium in the 100 freestyle after a fifth-place finish as a junior. He is seeded ninth with a time of :47.10.
He also will swim individually in the 50 freestyle (seeded 6th, :21.58) while competing in relays with both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays, along with Sullivan, freshman Jonah Gunnink and Werwie in the latter as they are seeded eighth (3:15.38).
As a member of the most teams among the swimmers, Roggenbauer agrees that the closeness of this team has played a role in the most successful season yet.
“It’s come down to a culture, from very small, humble beginnings we’ve built that culture year-after-year,” he said. “We’ve learned from what we have done in the past and continued that on for the rest of the season. I think that’s all just culminating right now into the best that we can be. Now that we’re here, we’re at a point that we can finally say we’ve worked hard enough to push it to that point.”
“Cade is one of those guys that will put the team on his shoulders — he lives and breathes this team — he is putting together his best season,” Coyne said. “For the last four years Cade has put his heart and soul into every race, into this team; he is poised to have one phenomenal state meet.”
Going into not only his final state meet but final meet of his high school career, Roggenbauer is going to leave it all in the pool.
“I think I’ll be looking back fondly and on how much work I’ve put in. I feel like I’ll have the biggest pride knowing that I went out with my teammates by my side,” Roggenbauer said.
