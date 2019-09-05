JANESVILLE — The Sun Prairie girls tennis team made a single statement in its Big Eight Conference dual win over Janesville Parker.
Make that a singles statement.
The Cardinals won all four singles matches, losing just one game along the way en route to a 5-2 decision over the Vikings at Palmer Park. The win improved Sun Prairie to 3-0 in Big Eight Conference play.
“Singles players were consistent against the Parker,” said Cardinals head coach Sandee Ortiz. “They served well and committed very little unforced errors. They were not afraid to come in to the net on short balls and they continued to keep the pressure on.
“We gave up one entire game which is a testament to their consistent play.”
Lauren Hope Bruemmer (No. 1), Kanitta Fakthong (No. 3) and Lauren Schmitz (No. 4) all earned straight-set wins of 6-0, 6-0. Bruemmer defeated Martha Jacobson, Fakthong blanked Halee Boston, and Schmitz made short work of Alexandra Craker.
The lone loss came at No. 2 singles as SP’s Reena Katta earned a 6-1, 6-0 win over the Vikings’ Aliciah Schroeder.
Sun Prairie also had a doubles win, as the No. 3 duo of Abbie Mott and MaKayla Murphy topped Parker’s Jennica McGuire and Racquelle Pratt-Vandenboom, 6-1, 6-1.
The Cardinals’ No. 1 and No. 2 doubles teams suffered straight-set losses. At No. 1, seniors Kaia Feldman and Emma Dorn lost 2-6, 3-6 to JP’s Annie Quade and Lydia Barnes. At No. 2, the Sun Prairie duo of seniors Jordan White and Mackenzie Shanahan lost a tough 6-7, 3-6 decision to Ryann Porter and Lucy Barnes.
“Emma Dorn and Kaia Feldman have been improving over the course of the past two weeks. They were in position to win many points, but Parker was tough and continued to keep us off the net,” said Ortiz of the No. 1 tandem. “If we can finish points at the net, the outcome would have been different.
“Our No. 2 doubles lost a tight first-set tie-break which was hard to let go. Mackenzie and Jordan were really tough and it came down to several points in the tie-break; it was difficult mentally for them to rebound after losing a close first set.”
UP NEXT
The Cardinals have two Big Eight road duals scheduled next week, traveling to Madison La Follette Tuesday and Madison East Thursday.
Both matches begin at 4 p.m.
SUN PRAIRIE 5
JANESVILLE PARKER 2
Singles
No. 1 — Bruemmer, SP, def. Jacobson, JP, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 — Katta, SP, def. Schroeder, JP, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3 — Fakthong, SP, def. Boston, JP, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4 — Schmitz, SP, def. Craker, JP, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Quade/Ly. Barnes, JP, def. Feldman/Dorn, SP, 6-2, 6-3.
No. 2 — Porter/Lu. Barnes, JP, def. White/Shanahan, SP, 7-6, 6-3.
No. 3 — Mott/Murphy, SP, def. McGuire/Pratt-Vandenboom, JP, 6-1, 6-1.
