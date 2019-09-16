MILWAUKEE — The Sun Prairie girls cross country team showcased its depth on Saturday, scoring a runner-up finish at the Rocket Invitational while using mostly its junior varsity runners.
“It was a beautiful day for a cross country race. Light winds, temps in the 60s, and low humidity. Unfortunately, the rain from the week softened and muddied the course in places,” said Sun Prairie head girls coach matt Roe. “That generally slows times. At this point in the season we’re most concerned with learning the mental and physical aspects of racing a 5K and know that with training the times will be their best at the end of the season.”
The Cardinals held off Oak Creek by one point, 143-144, but both finished a distant second and third to champion Brookfield Central (41).
Senior Autumn Dushack led the way with a 23rd-place time of 21 minutes, 38.4 seconds.
Dushack was followed by sophomores Kennedy Schaefer (27th, 21:41.8), Reagan Zimmerman (28th, 21:44.8) and Elle Darmstadter (31st, 21:48.0).
Freshman Mickey Griffith completed the scoring with a 34th-place time of 21:53.9.
“We had a lot of great learning moments for all of our runners, whether it was how to start a race, how to work the middle of a race, or how the training is starting to allow us to push through fatigue and finish a race strong,” Roe said. “We also found out that we have a deep team despite being ‘small’ by the standards of some Big Eight teams. Our varsity squad finished 2nd despite not having any Top 20 finishers. Our JV was third despite all seven of last week’s JV scorers racing on varsity. Running in groups was a big part of the success experienced across both varsity and JV races.”
UP NEXT
The Cardinals will compete in the Big Eight Grade Challenge Tuesday. Competition begins at 3:30 p.m. at Rockport Park in Janesville.
ROCKET INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Brookfield Central 41, Sun Prairie 143, Oak Creek 144, Muskego 153, Oshkosh West 161, Racine Case 161, Wauwatosa East 197, Wisconsin Lutheran 202, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 216, Kenosha Tremper 228, South Milwaukee 229, Wauwatosa West 277, Racine Horlick 313.
Top 5 runners: 1. Ross, OC, 18:49.6; 2. Neustedter, BC, 19:40.7; 3. Durham, BC, 20:10.1; 4. Juinig, M, 20:19.1; 5. Krouse, WW, 20:37.3.
Sun Prairie: 23. Dushack, 21:38.4; 27. Schaefer, 21:41.8; 28. Zimmerman, 21:44.8; 31. Darmstadter, 21:48.0; 34. Griffith, 21:53.9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.